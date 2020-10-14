Whether you’re a game player or want to be a game maker, this PlayStation Plus bundle is just for you ...

TLDR: The Game Developer and Player Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus is a dream collection of game creation training as well as a full year of Playstation Plus to play everything.

For its gargantuan size and scope, almost everyone in the gaming industry really just starts as a kid with a controller in their hand. For most, the magic of fighting battles, solving puzzles and tackling digital opponents of every shape and size is just an idle hour pursuit. But for some, that drive to play turns into a drive to understand, to get inside the game and learn how an entire digital world is created.

Whether you’re a joystick jockey who wants the inside scoop or if you’ve got higher aspirations in the video game business, the training in the Game Developer and Player Bundle ft. Playstation Plus is a solid introduction. Right now, the package is on sale for just $80, over 90 percent off its regular price from TNW Deals with promo-code “OCTSALE20” at checkout.

This giant package starts with the equivalent of a gamer’s toy chest with a one-year subscription to all the services of Playstation Plus. In addition to access to scores of the hottest new games, including The Avengers, The Last of Us Part II and Vader Immortal, you’ll also get two completely free games each month, exclusive discounts and even a free 100GB of cloud storage. And with Playstation Plus, you’ll be able to play those games in online multiplayer mode, going head to head with any of the other 40 million Playstation Plus members.

Of course, even when playing in a safe space like the Plus network, it never hurts to stay protected with coverage like VPN Unlimited. This lifetime subscription allows you to surf the web with total anonymity, with your IP address hidden from any and all forces looking to snoop or worse into you or your information. Connecting to the web through their 500-plus service network also gets you around geoblocking restrictions so you can watch your favorite streaming content services from anywhere, anytime.

Game playing and web surfing is fun, but the rest of this collection includes five courses focused toward those who want to take their gaming love to the next level. Instructor John Weinberger is your guide through most of these courses, starting with The Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity 2019, where students learn everything they need to know about C# programming and working with Unity, the most popular game engine in use today.

C# programming is key to many game development strategies, so The Unity C# Survival Guide delves deeper into that language and important C# topics like lists, dictionaries, abstract classes and more. Meanwhile, The Ultimate Guide to Cinematography with Unity explores true art in gaming, helping you create four finished, cinematic cutscenes for a Unity-based stealth adventure game…which you’ll also craft yourself.

Then, Ultimate Guide to 2D Mobile Game Development gets into all the steps it takes to create and then market a mobile app game.

Finally, if there’s anything left to learn about building games, you’ll likely find it in this Game Development and Design subscription, which includes access to more game development training, step-by-step videos, support from instructors and professionals; and a full library stocked with thousands of dollars worth of royalty-free game art and textures you can put right into your own games.

Overall, this collection is valued at over $7,000, but as part of this deal, the entire package is down to only $80 with limited-time promo code: OCTSALE20.

