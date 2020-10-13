Here are 10 popular limited time digital deals with Prime Day pricing

TLDR: Check out these 10 deals that aren’t a part of Amazon Prime Day…but at these discounts, they should be.

Amazon Prime Day is Oct. 13 and 14. Undoubtedly, millions of Americans will take part, scooping up loads of merchandise at Black Friday-esque prices.

But let’s not forget that Amazon isn’t the only game in town. And while they’ve got plenty of attractive deals to get shoppers all lathered up, there are some other non-Amazon bargains out there that shouldn’t be drowned out by that white-hot retail spotlight.

To prove it, check out 10 deals of 10 cool products, all available at heavy discounts of up to over 90 percent off right now. And to sweeten the pot a bit, you can take an additional 20 percent off the discounted total by entering the code OCTSALE20 during checkout. Happy shopping, all.

1. Pagico 9 Task and Data Management Software – $20 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $50

If you need to bring some order to that sprawling list of tasks, Pagico 9 can help you get a handle. Pagico is one of the few apps that combines task and data management into an easy-to-use package. You can turn to-do lists into timelines, visualize a project status, centralize tasks, cross-link everything, neatly tag projects, and more in just a few clicks.

2. Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription – $23.20 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $540

Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are how many companies sort resumes these days — and if the bots don’t like your resume, you could be out of the running for a job before a human even sees it. Rezi makes sure that doesn’t happen, generating an optimized resume to help you work your way to the top of the pile. Rezi Résumé Software also gives you instant feedback to help you land more interviews and hopefully the job offer you want.

3. Enpass Password Manager: Premium Lifetime License – $20 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $59

With Enpass, you can create solid, longtail passwords for all your accounts and logins — and Enpass Password Manager will remember them all and automatically enter your details when you return. You get in with a click and never have to remember another password. It also takes care of your credit cards, identities, social security number, and all the credentials you need handy whenever you make purchases, fill out forms or basically do anything online.

4. Poser Pro 3D Art and Animation Software – $64 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $349

With Poser, you can generate 3D models of humans and animals for your animation, games, digital art and even medical visualizations. Packed with thousands of poses, morphs, clothing, hair, materials, and accessories options, Poser Pro delivers interactive 3D figure design with infinite opportunities, including figures pre-rigged so artists can click-and-drag to pose bodies, sculpt faces, or create ethnic varieties.

5. Sticky Notes: Lifetime Subscription – $40 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $1,198

Note-taking online doesn’t get much easier than Sticky Notes. Just copy your text, click open Sticky Notes right in your web browser, and paste without formatting errors or the hassles of opening new apps, saving files and more. With 1.5 million fans over the past decade, Sticky Notes is a way to streamline your process so you can note important details faster and improve your workflow.

6. TimeSync Pro: Lifetime Subscription – $32 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $420

Nobody’s got time for all the back-and-forth email chains setting up a simple meeting. Novocall lets you schedule meetings and calls, check availabilities, and sync your calendar to avoid scheduling conflicts. You can even use TimeSync Pro so others can schedule a meeting with you, provided they meet your own criteria. It integrates seamlessly with your calendar app as well as Zoom, Salesforce, Facebook and more.

7. Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (100GB) – $24 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $540

Koofr is safe, private and simple cloud storage, with 100GB of space to store all those old files, digital media and other stuff that’s clogging up your laptop, phone or other devices. With Koofr’s lifetime plan, you’ll also get access to cool features like Koofr Duplicate Finder, so you find and remove duplicate files inside your Koofr account. Koofr Cloud Storage can also connect to other external cloud accounts and Koofr never tracks your activity ever.

8. Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License – $56 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $119

Sparkle Pro is website building for non-website builders. The Mac app turns website construction into a simple, intuitive, almost drag-and-drop process. The easily understood interface makes creation ultra-quick and painless. Meanwhile, all Sparkle Pro sites are built fully optimized for high performance and with search engine results in mind. That should also help your Sparkle Pro site attract more traffic and ultimately more sales.

9. VSDC Video Editor Pro: Lifetime License – $24 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $49

Even if you’re a first time video editor, this fully loaded non-linear editing system can have you cutting dazzling videos and exporting fast for social platforms and websites. From basic importing, editing, and effects to more complicated blending, masking, color correction and more, VSDC Video Editor offers tons of editing control and variation at a price way below rivals like Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro.

10. fesh. eCommerce Shop Builder: Lifetime Subscription – $47.20 after coupon”OCTSALE20″; originally $1,788

With fesh. eCommerce Shop Builder, you can create a bold, easy-to-use online store quickly from more than 100 high-quality themes. From one easy-to-use admin page, you can manage product pages and control payment options via payment links, emails, chatbots or messengers. You’ll also have access to all kinds of advanced tools to energize sales like marketing automation, A/B testing, and more.

Prices‌ ‌are‌ ‌subject‌ ‌to‌ ‌change.‌ ‌

Read next: This app guesses your Myer-Briggs personality based on your Reddit history