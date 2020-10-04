You can be a Cisco-certified networking pro thanks to this $35 training bundle

TLDR: The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle unlocks all the secrets of building, managing and maintaining a Cisco-driven network system.

With work-from-home still the order of the day and the need for networked business systems more vital than ever, Cisco Systems are in position to reap some stellar benefits. While the company’s bottom line took a hit this year, their dominating position controlling half of the network equipment and infrastructure market have them set to continue their decade-plus of major success in the networking space.

Considering those facts, it isn’t hard to see how having a full command of managing and growing a Cisco-run network can be one of the most valuable certifications an IT professional can hold.

You can earn the know-how to gain that certification and put your career on the fast track with the training in The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle, now on sale for only $34.93, over 90 percent off the regular price from TNW Deals.

This seven-course collection features almost 100 hours of training covering everything an IT expert needs to know about building, managing and securing any organization’s network of Cisco hardware and software.

Now that Cisco has consolidated several of its certification exams into a larger, more comprehensive Cisco CCNA 200-301, two courses Cisco CCNA 200-301 Bootcamp and New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 1: The Complete Course are direct line training to pass that all-important test. These courses, including hands-on training exercises under real life conditions, explore the networking, routers, switches and configuration possibilities that have fueled Cisco’s popularity in the field.

There’s also a full course prepping you for the CCNA R/S (200-125) exam focused on configuring default, static, and dynamic routers.

After CCNA certification, the next move for many is CCNP credentials, proving a more advanced understanding of WANs and LANs, and how they work together. The Cisco CCNP T-Shoot (300-135) test training can cement that knowledge.

Meanwhile, there also coursework getting students able to use the hybrid-distance-vector routing protocol EIGRP; Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS); and the advanced routing, switching, troubleshooting, and security protocols to ace the CCNP Enterprise certification exam.

Each course in this package usually retails for $199, but as part of this collection, you can land all seven certification-ready courses for just $34.93.

