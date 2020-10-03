This Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign training can make you a graphic design pro

TLDR: The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School offers training in all three of Adobe’s industry-leading graphic design apps.

From its lofty perch at the top of the creative food chain, it’s hard to remember a time when the family of apps that make up the Adobe Creative Cloud weren’t the preeminent digital creation tools on the planet. But back in the mid-80s, way before easy audio and video editing and website building, Adobe was built on the back of Illustrator, one of the early vector-based drawing programs.

Graphic design has always been at the core of online creativity — and the training in The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School ($49, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) digs deep into the three Adobe CC apps that any graphic design pro swears by.

Over this three-course collection, students get over 40 hours of expert-led training, helping even first-timers get a feel for the programs that have become industry standard for digital creative professionals in virtually every job sector.

It starts with training in Photoshop, the software that first put Adobe on the map and has become synonymous with image editing. In Adobe Photoshop CC Course, this easy-to-follow instruction starts at the beginning, explaining all the tools and abilities the world’s no. 1 photo editing app has to offer. In addition to getting familiar with Photoshop’s menus, students will also build up the design skills required to produce finished images worthy of publication in physical form in a book or magazine or digitally on the web.

Just as Photoshop handles images expertly, Adobe Illustrator is where artists come to tackle vector illustrations, graphics, icons and typography. The Adobe Illustration CC Course helps students truly understand the design process, with almost 100 lectures explaining how to use the Illustrator desktop, its vast array of tools, and a variety of methods for creating amazing scalable visuals for use anywhere from print, the web and apps, to video, animations, and more.

Finally, the Adobe InDesign CC Course is the one-stop home for anyone tasked with desktop publishing, from books and magazines to promotional materials. Utilizing images and graphics from Photoshop and Illustrator, this course unlocks how InDesign can use those pieces in the creation of all kinds of different projects, including posters, flyers, brochures, newspapers, presentations, and ebooks.

Each of these Adobe programs brings incredible creation power, which is why training in their use isn’t cheap — almost $500 per course. With this collection, you can schooled in all three of these essential graphic design tools for less than $17 each, just $49.

