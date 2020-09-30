Lumen5 Video Maker can have you turning out cool social media videos in minutes

TLDR: Lumen5 is an AI-driven social media creator that can turn your text into gorgeous shareable videos in just minutes.

The steady drumbeat over the past decade has finally started to settle in. Video is king. Website visitors demand video. Social media users demand video. Everyone demands video.

That’s easier said than done for many online content creators, particularly brands or small businesses that may not have a dedicated multimedia team crafting professional videos and social posts.

Lumen5 is an AI-powered video creation platform that ensures you don’t have to start taking loads of Adobe Premiere courses to start creating cool, easily shareable posts and content. A 1-year subscription to their starter plan service is on sale right now from TNW Deals for 50 percent off, only $179.99.

When you start into Lumen5’s web-based service, just come up with the text you’d like to share and Lumen5 will start storyboarding your idea. You’ll be able to animate your text any way you like, then start looking for video, audio or music to accompany your words.

Obviously, you can incorporate your own clips and audio, but if you don’t have any footage that fits, the Lumen5 media library is chock full of options, including access to literally millions of images, video clips, audio files and music from Getty Images, Shutterstock and other sources to accompany your text.

And with the Lumen5 AI brain working on your side, you don’t even have to pick clips yourself.

Their artificial intelligence will interpret your text and offer some ready-made options that might suit your needs. If they aren’t quite right, you can still select your own. But with this cyber brilliance working for you, complete shareable clips can be finished in a matter of minutes.

All the media is simple drag-and-drop, so you don’t even need to worry about learning all kinds of fancy editing techniques. Lumen5 handles all that grunt work for you.

You can adapt any Lumen5 clip to fit the sizes and best practices for all the major social media platforms, then export your video right to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or anywhere else you want to share.

Backed by glowing reviews from outlets like TechRadar and Product Hunt, 4.5 out of 5 star ratings on GetApp and Trustpilot even its victory in the 2019 New Ventures BC competition, Lumen5 is the pro-grade, low-impact video production service most businesses are still realizing they need.

A year of Lumen5 Video Maker access is usually priced at $360, but with the current deal, you’ll get 12 months of Lumen5 at half price, just $179.99.

