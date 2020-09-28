The digital ad market grew this year while traditional markets tumbled. You’ll understand why after this

TLDR: The Digital Advertising and Marketing 101 Certification Bundle explains the big, wide world of online ads, all coming from a marketing expert himself.

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced all kinds of financial winners and losers. Unfortunately, the tally does find mostly losers. Case in point, advertising dollars. A look at U.S. advertising dollars spent in 2020 is expected to end the year down about 30 percent from 2019’s figures. Yet one industry’s loss is another one’s gain as the surge in online traffic from our new stay-at-home/work-from-home world caused digital ad purchases to rise by 6 percent year over year. And the surge is expected to lead to more growth in 2021.

If you didn’t believe digital advertising was the future of product marketing, believe it now — because it’s here. And if you need to understand it better, the training in The Digital Advertising and Marketing 101 Certification Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can help clear up the picture for the uninitiated.

The five-course download of everything a modern marketing expert needs to know is supplied by a modern marketing expert himself. In addition to serving as an award-winning digital media pro over the past decade, instructor Ben Silverstein is a respected teacher as well, guiding over 7,000 students through the basics of success in the digital ad space.

The Digital Advertising and Marketing 101: Take The Complete Guide is constructed for beginners, featuring all the terminology and basic processes to help understand the world of digital advertising. With this understanding of digital marketing fundamentals, Silverstein shows students how to think strategically about their ad placements, how to navigate the ad buying process and ultimately how to craft a digital ad campaign of your own from scratch.

Next, Digital Advertising and Marketing 201: Today’s Trends and Topics drills deeper in the broader digital ad world with a look at how literally trillions of ads are delivered each day. Then, Digital Advertising and Marketing 301: The Professional Course steps up your training to the big leagues, exploring ideas like location targeting, beacons, retargeting, bid requests, platform demos, ad blocking, social listening, and more.

This instruction closes with Introduction to Programmatic Advertising – Digital Marketing and Digital Ad Sales Certification: Be Prepared for Your First Sale Today, where you’ll learn what programmatic advertising is and how it’s executed; as well as practical steps for selling and executing digital ad campaigns starting right now.

A nearly $1,500 package of digital marketing training, you can get the whole thing now for about $6 per course, just $29.99.

