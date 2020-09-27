TimeSync Pro makes sure your schedule doesn’t waste your time or screw up your day

TLDR: TimeSync Pro saves you time and headaches by taking full control of your scheduling and contacts.

Decentralized remote workforces have quickly become the routine. While eradicating the commute and never having to wear pants to work in your home office are huge upsides, there are a couple of drawbacks too.

In many cases, workers no longer enjoy the in-house computer network of their workplace, which means everybody is doing their own thing when it comes to stuff like scheduling. If you thought it was tough to corral everybody in the sales team for a meeting when you were all under one roof, just try it in this scheduling Wild West we’re in now.

Novocall TimeSync Pro was designed especially for remote workers, acting as a virtual secretary to set all your meetings and other contacts quickly and easily. Right now, a lifetime subscription to all of TimeSync Pro’s services is available at 90 percent off its regular price, only $39.99 from TNW Deals.

With TimeSync, you have a fully customizable online interface that can be embedded right on to your website. It integrates seamlessly with your current calendar, whether you use Outlook Calendar, Google Calendar or other scheduling environments. In fact, TimeSync plays nice with virtually all major business or meeting platforms, allowing you to sync meetings and outcomes with others over places like Zoom, Salesforce, Google Hangouts, or HubSpot. Even Google Analytics and Facebook integrate perfectly with TimeSync.

If someone wants to connect with you, all they have to do is look at your current available days, pick a time for a meeting or phone call, and book their appointment. It not only eliminates all the back-and-forth around setting dates and times but makes sure you never fall prey to the dreaded double booking again.

But what if the person who wants to reach you isn’t someone you want to meet with? No problem. TimeSync Pro lets you set up screening questions to find out exactly what someone wants to chat with you about. You might let someone who identifies themself as an existing client move one to schedule an appointment while filtering everyone else to an online support desk for more information.

Your interface can be fully customized so you can control your schedule just the way you want it. Regularly $420, you can now get a lifetime of TimeSync Pro access for just $39.99. You can even save over 60 percent off the cost of a single year subscription, now only $29.99.

Prices‌ ‌are‌ ‌subject‌ ‌to‌ ‌change.‌ ‌