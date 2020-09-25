Here are 10 must-have business efficiency tools that can fine-tune your whole operation

TLDR: Here are 10 services that’ll get your business running like a Swiss watch, all at savings of up to 90 percent off.

If you’re running your own business, it probably feels like it’s you against the world most days. And if you’re running a digital business, it can be even more isolating. Heck, you don’t even have physical encounters with customers to keep you connected.

Small businesses often don’t have a choice. They need to run lean. To that end, we’ve assembled 10 services that can help streamline your business, improve operations and generally help you feel like you’ve got another partner pulling on the oars.

And when you can get that partnership at up to 90 percent off with these current deals, that’s too enticing to pass up.

Bouncer Bulk Email Verification: Email Verifications – $50; originally $100

If you’re going to spend time crafting a killer email campaign, why waste it on an outdated email list full of dead ends? Bouncer Bulk expertly verifies up to 50,000 email addresses to make sure everyone on your list is current and active. Your bounce rate will fall, your engagement rate will rise — and your return on investment will skyrocket.

TabFu Facebook Shopping Integration – $79; originally $2,940

Facebook marketing works — but when your links take people off the social platform…well, they get nervous. TabFu lets visitors opt-in with their email ID, check products, enjoy offers, make purchases or perform almost any type of action you want, all right from within Facebook. Your engagement goes through the roof — and your customers never have to leave Facebook to do it.

Sellful All-in-One Business Software for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs – $49; originally $840

Sellful brings all your business needs into one simple platform. Sellful lets you build websites and landing pages in minutes, keeps track of customers with external CRM features, books appointments and lets you manage it all from one place. They’ll even throw in email and social media marketing, payroll and invoicing services, project management just to fulfill the all-in-one promise.

DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform: 3-Yr Subscription – $59.99; originally $359

The days of faxing signatures around is well and truly over. DottedSign is a simple online digital signing process for getting documents signed, all in an ultra-secure and legal manner. DottedSign works for NDAs, sales contracts, lease agreements, permission slips, financial agreements, W9 forms, and more. Just import document images from your smartphone and let DottedSign get ‘em signed on the dotted line.

HelloWoofy Social Media Management: 1-Yr Subscription – $49; originally $588

HelloWoofy is like hiring your own dedicated social media team. They use artificial intelligence to create social media or blog content, recommend hashtags, find images, schedule posts and basically take the burden of keeping up with all your social media platforms off your hands. For small businesses, having this level of web presence where your customers are is invaluable.

Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs: Lifetime Subscription – $199; originally $9,480

We could just spend the rest of this post going over everything Zuitte offers in this bundle…because 50 tools for helping entrepreneurs run their businesses takes a lot of space. Between apps for dropshippers, Amazon FBA sellers, social influencers, private label curators and even hometown business owners, Zuitte brings loads of business abilities at fraction of the cost of individual services.

PicaStock Premium Fonts and Graphics: Lifetime Subscription – $99; originally $499

PicaStock gives you access to digital assets that would usually cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars. This premium subscription includes royalty-free fonts, graphics, illustrations, templates and logos for use in all of your digital creation projects. They come in loads of file formats and whether you use Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Corel Draw, Affinity Designer or another creative app, PicaStock fits right in.

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription – $79.99; originally $399

A No. 1 Product of the Week honoree on Product Hunt, LingvaNex is like the universal translator in “Star Trek” — it translates everything. Written text, spoken work, audio, even words in an image, if it comes from the more than 112 different languages in this translator’s vast super-brain, you can translate it to the language of your choice instantly.

PDFBear All in One PDF Software: Lifetime Subscription – $69.99; originally $1,000

PDFs are the most universal document form on the planet, yet they might be among the toughest to handle when you need to edit and make changes. PDFBear makes it easy to convert your PDFs in other formats like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, even a jpeg. Once you’ve made your changes, PDFBear will even convert that file back to PDF form.

EurekaHost Solo Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $39; originally $99

EurekaHost is a web hosting outfit with some major upside thanks to their infrastructure. Their network uses LiteSpeed web servers, which double the capacity of other major services while better handling traffic spikes and security issues that would cripple other providers.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Windows XP source code leaks online in the most unusual of places (it's 4chan)