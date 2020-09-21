This wireless charger is invisible. You never see it, yet all your devices stay charged

TLDR: The Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger keeps all your Qi-enabled devices fully juiced while never taking up a square inch of your desktop.

Chargers are essential equipment. But nobody is a fan of bulky plastic charging stations dominating their workspace or the gaggle of cables and connectors and cords that accumulate around them.

Rather than one of those obnoxious charging pads, how about instead just turning your desk or table itself into your charging station? That’s the idea behind the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger ($69.99, 30 percent off from NTW Deals).

The Hudly delivers a fast-charging current for all of your Qi-enabled devices, yet leaves zero footprint on your desk. The unit itself is understated and subtle, but it doesn’t actually become “invisible” until you position it on the underside of your desk, table or countertop.

Fixed in place with removable adhesive (that won’t hurt your furniture), the Hudly radiates power, providing 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy phones and a maximum 7.5W for iPhone users. You just set your device on the surface of the furniture right over the Hudly and the power transfer starts automatically.

While your phone is often the star of your recharging efforts, this invisible charger is primed to juice up any wirelessly powered devices, including tablets, battery packs, headphones, smartwatches and more.

And in case you’re concerned, the Hudly is no lightweight. It’s capable of delivering power from under surfaces up to 1.6 inches thick as well as through even the bulkiest of phone covers or tablet protectors. So long as you’re not trying to charge through metal, the Hudly can likely handle it, including surfaces like wood, ceramic, plastic, glass and others.

Best of all, you get full charging capabilities without having to clutter up your desk or counter space with an unattractive charger. Just keep the Hudly plugged in and they essentially created your own wireless charging hot spot right on your desk.

