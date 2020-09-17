This training can make your video and audio look like a pro made it, even using free software

TLDR: The courses in The Professional Video and Audio Production Bundle will help you create professional-quality video and audio for all of your productions.

There may not be a digital medium that’s fundamentally changed as radically over the past several years as video and audio editing. From splicing film and tape with honest to goodness razor blades only 20 to 30 years ago, the level of consumer-grade software now capable of producing professional-quality video and audio is truly staggering.

But all that innovation doesn’t really help you much if you don’t know how to use it, does it?

The Professional Video and Audio Production Bundle ($40, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can help you level that playing field, including training in some of the industry’s most powerful tools for crafting dazzling video projects and immaculately produced audio recordings, even if you’re only packing a smartphone.

The collection features six courses including a full overview of shooting, editing, recording, mixing, processing, live streaming, and more.

On the video side, you can even start with editing training using software that’s 100 percent free. The Shotcut + Logitech Capture: Learn to Use Free Video Software course examines how to shoot and edit video using the open source Shotcut editing app as well as recording and streaming with the Logitech Capture Software that comes with Logitech cameras.

Meanwhile, the Record and Live Stream Videos with OBS training is a crash course in using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming that can almost instantly make your video YouTube ready.

Or you can go the Adobe route. The Edit Videos On Your Phone Adobe Premiere Rush training might be some of the most practical video editing instruction you’ll find anywhere as students get a feel for cutting video right in their phone using Adobe’s wondrous mobile-centric Premiere Rush app.

But if music and audio are more your jam, Audio Production Course: Record and Mix Better Audio can lay your audio groundwork, with training on the equipment and techniques for recording, mixing and editing professional audio for video productions, podcasting, music releases and more.

Audio Mixing + Processing Voice in Adobe Premiere Pro CC plunges back into the Adobe CC pool with all the basics of using the audio editing resources in Premiere Pro to professionally process voice recordings with their tools and techniques.

Finally, Music Production in Logic Pro X : Audio Mixing for Podcasts shifts focus to another audio heavyweight app, Logic Pro X. A favorite of audio engineers and music producers, this course outlines how to craft a perfect audio for podcasts, tutorials, YouTube videos, audiobooks, and more.

Each course is regularly a $199 value, but right now, all six are available as part of this collection for just over $6 each, only $40.

Prices are subject to change.

