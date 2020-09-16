Bootstrap 5 templates wildly expand what your website can be

TLDR: The Bootstrap 5 Starter Kit kicks open the possibilities for your Bootstrap constructed site with over 50 new templates, added functionality and even ecommerce capabilities.

If you’ve ever considered building a website, then you’re likely at least vaguely familiar with Bootstrap already. That’s because in addition to being pretty great for quickly designing and customizing responsive mobile-first websites, Bootstrap has the extra added benefit of being open-source, which means free.

But along with free always comes some pitfalls. For Bootstrap, that means a relatively limited number of available templates that can leave your site in danger of looking like every other Bootstrap site. That won’t do.

With the Bootstrap 5 Starter Kit ($29 for a lifetime subscription; 70 percent off from TNW Deals), you greatly expand your template options, ensuring you can build a site that’s as unique as your vision.

With Bootstrap 5.0 Starter Kit access, you have a collection of more than 50 cool Bootstrap templates to choose from, capable of giving your site the distinctive impression any designer seeks. Chock full of only modern design solutions, each Bootstrap template is ultra-responsive and loaded with a full range of layout styles for everything from a home page to content pages and multimedia displays.

As an added bonus, the package also includes a template for an ecommerce site. Armed with product pages, checkout pages and more, you’ll be ready to kick open the doors on your new online business almost immediately.

In addition to the templates, users will also have access to more than 200 different section blocks to further customize your build. Crafted to be compatible with all the Bootstrap 5 designs, these sections grant a level of functionality to your pages that can help bring virtually any category or content to life.

Speaking of bringing your site to life, each template is created to adjust instantly to the viewer’s device or browser, each using clean, professionally-crafted code that won’t lag, conflict or generally slow down your site’s performance.

The lifetime subscription to the Bootstrap 5 Starter Kit Multisite Plan offers unlimited use of these templates for as many sites as you want to build. Regularly a $99 value, this plan is now 70 percent off at only $29.

Prices are subject to change.