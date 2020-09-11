Digital marketing greatness doesn’t just happen. It’s earned. This 10-course training bundle points the way

TLDR: With The Digital Marketing Foundations 101 Bundle, you’ll have all the background to launch a smart and effective digital marketing campaign for your business.

Have you heard that some forward-thinking futurists are already dubbing the 2020’s as “The Decade of the Home?” Look, we think that might be jumping the gun a bit, but we’ll concede it’s definitely not an impossible potential future for the next 10 years or so.

If the next decade is defined by people staying and working from their homes, then all the more reason to make sure your marketing strategies are optimized for reaching people where they live.

With the training in The Digital Marketing Foundations 101 Bundle ($59.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll have all the most up-to-the-minute knowledge available for spotlighting and boosting your brand awareness as well as proven methods for converting new contacts into paying customers.

This collection covers it all, 10 courses with nearly 50 hours of in-depth training in everything you need to know to craft a powerful, profitable brand identity online.

This instruction starts with an overview of the entire digital marketing scene. With the Digital Marketing Foundations 101 and Digital Marketing Strategy courses, you’ll get a full lay of the land, sales-wise. This training explains all the current trends in digital advertising as well as the steps for building your own digital marketing plan that works.

If you’re marketing digitally, then you’re marketing on social media platforms — and the Social Media Foundations 101 and Social Media Strategy courses plunge right into that area, exploring which platforms are the best fit for your business, defining your marketing goals, target audience, and content strategy, and even advanced tips and tricks for growing your results.

Meanwhile, you won’t get far with utilizing a host of other digital outreach methods as well. Courses in Digital Advertising, Websites Marketing, Email Marketing and SEO Search Engine Optimization get into how each of those areas also plays a crucial role in expanding your reach and visibility while also upping your sales.

Finally, after deploying all those tactics, you need to understand which ones are actually working for you and which ones need tweaking. With Digital Measurement and Google Analytics training, you’ll know how to find the numbers behind your interactions as you look for ways to better engage and land the customers and sales you want.

With each course coming with its own $199 price tag, this collection is also a big savings as well, offering all 10 courses for about $6 a piece at only $59.99.

Prices are subject to change.