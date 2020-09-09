You’ll know how to find the valuable data and even make machines think for under $40

TLDR: The training in The Deep Learning and Data Analysis Certification Bundle explores two of the most popular and most in-demand data skill sets that employers want.

Data analysis. Deep learning. If you’re interested in learning about either topic, you probably already realize that with the scope and complexity of each, you’re likely looking at an uphill climb.

But…there’s a reason that even during a global pandemic, hiring for high-paying jobs in both data analysis and machine learning roles continues at a fiery pace. Both will likely fuel wide-ranging innovation and opportunity over the next few decades — so getting in now on the training in The Deep Learning and Data Analysis Certification Bundle could immediately jumpstart your IT career. Right now, the course package is on sale for just $39.99, a savings of over 90 percent from TNW Deals.

This eight-course collection represents a complete, far-reaching education in both of these heady fields that have and will continue to push scientific and technological boundaries for years to come.

To learn something this intricate, it helps to have a unifying voice that can tie it all together. In this case, that voice is instructor Minerva Singh, a PhD graduate from Cambridge University with vast credentials working with and teaching data analysis techniques as well as the tactics for understanding and using deep learning.

Over more than 30 hours of training, Singh explains it all, digging deep into concepts at the core of trailblazing tech learning, including data analysis tools, visualizations, statistics, artificial neural networks, and more.

Singh also has an affinity for using free tools for performing these tasks, including courses that focus on how to use this readily available software to accomplish complex data-driven number crunching.

From understanding how to mine valuable information from raw data to effective tools for presenting those findings, from using R programming to create machine learning-based regression models to using critical tools like Tensorflow and Keras, you’ll build a set of marketable skills for knowing how to find information businesses need and even make computers operate and even reason on their own.

Each class in this bundle is usually a $200 value, but by picking up all of this training right now, you get everything for about $5 per course, only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.