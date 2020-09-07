Don’t get coding, marketing or the cloud? These career development training collections are on sale today

TLDR: The knowledge in these 10 tech skill training collections, all currently over 90 percent off, could change the course of your professional IT career.

If you want to start working in the tech sector or if you’re already an IT pro, but want to expand your skillset, we’ve got an option for you.

Actually, it’s 10 options, but who’s counting? We pulled together some of the best deals available right now on some of the most in-demand talents a working IT professional can showcase on a resume.

From understanding the cloud to becoming an Amazon tycoon to netting as many key certifications as you can find, these packages, each at over 90 percent off its regular price, should be just the ticket to opening some intriguing new professional doors.

1. The Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure and AWS – $34 (Orig. $944) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Cloud migrations continue to explode — and those who understand the ways of the cloud are in heavy demand. Across the Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure and AWS courses, you’ll learn all there is to know about how to build, manage, protect and grow a company’s entire digital operations from a decentralized home in the cloud. And whether you’re interested in learning about Amazon’s AWS cloud infrastructure or Microsoft’s competing Azure technology, you’re covered.

2. The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle – $28.90 (Orig $945) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Excel has been around forever, yet its utility in business and data analysis remains as paramount as ever. Over 33 hours, the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle takes you through every inch of Microsoft’s heritage app, including pivot tables, formulas, visualizations and more. From beginner through advanced training, this is where heavy data organization and mining begins.

3. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle – $28.90 (Orig. $1,600) with promo code: GOFORIT15

When it comes to digital media, there’s nothing like the Adobe Creative Cloud. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle‘s eight courses cover basic through expert-level training in eight of Adobe’s key creative apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and more. Armed with all this, you’ll be able to create anything from images to videos to websites, apps and more.

4. The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle – $34 (Orig. $6,000) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Data science is one of the most important skill sets in 21st century business — and the 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle‘s 12 courses with more than 140 hours of training can help you understand it all. You’ll learn how to master different data processes such as visualization, computing and analysis, as well as platforms and languages including Python, Apache, Hadoop, R, and more.

5. The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle – $33.15 (Orig. $1,650) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Programming is one of the foundational skills of modern tech, so the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle explores all the fundamentals to get started coding now. From structure knowledge like HTML to language training in Python and C# to understanding tools like MySQL and Angular, you’ll have the background to start creating your own websites, apps and more.

6. The Ultimate Amazon FBA and Dropship Master Class Bundle – $34 (Orig. $1,292) with promo code: GOFORIT15

The world of online retailing isn’t like the brick and mortar store days. With this 8-course bundle, you’ll go deep on all the factors you need to consider if you want to open a web-based storefront. The Ultimate Amazon FBA and Dropship Master Class Bundle includes everything from what it takes to become an Amazon FBA business to marketing to modern methods of product sourcing and dropshipping.

7. The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle – $33.15 (Orig. $2,400) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Speaking of marketing…well, that’s a whole other set of courses in itself. In fact, the 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle, to be exact. This collection spotlights some of the most critical avenues for reaching audiences through the web and social media in 2020. You’ll learn the tactics that have worked for entrepreneurs on platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Reddit; as well as generating leads and sales through SEO, video and email marketing, push notifications and more.

8. The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle – $24.65 (Orig. $2,000) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Of course, you could zero in even more closely on how search engine optimization (SEO) actually works too. This gathering features 10 courses, examining everything from Google and Amazon SEO, SERP, backlinks, and more. From branding, sales and traffic growth, you’ll even learn the tips for crafting a message that reaches over 1 million people with the Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle.

9. The Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile and PMP – $42.50 (Orig. $1,990) with promo code: GOFORIT15

There’s a methodology for assembling all the pieces of a major product and guiding it through its beginning to ultimate success. And you’ll learn a few of those approaches in this 10-course, 26-hour package of training. Whether you’re a believer in Scrum, PMP, CISSP or Six Sigma, the Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile and PMP help unlock the secrets great managers look for to make sure an idea becomes reality the right way.

10. The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle – $58.65 (Orig. $3,486) with promo code: GOFORIT15

No certifications carry more weight than a CompTIA certification — and with the 14-course Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, you’ll get the training needed to ace a handful of these crucial tech assessment exams. Whether it’s networking or security, Linux or the cloud, even blockchaining, these courses explain exactly what you need to know to pass these all-important tests.

