These 10 cool tech items, all on sale this holiday, take the labor out of your Labor Day

TLDR: Check out 10 fantastic tech deals happening this Labor Day holiday, all at up to 57 percent off.

We hate to bring this up…but summer is almost over. Of course, most of us probably spend the entire season locked inside the house. So not exactly the most monumental of summers anyway.

However, hope springs eternal. Fall has to start turning some things around, right? Sure, of course it does.

You can start off your new fall positive attitude by picking up a cool new tech trinket now, each at prices up to 57 percent off. And when you use the code GOFORIT15 during checkout, you can save another 15 percent off that.

First, a new Bluetooth speaker, gimbal or earbuds. Then, armed with that, who knows what’s next? Think positive, people.

Jetson Eris Electric Scooter – $425 (Orig. $499) with promo code: GOFORIT15

If you’re spending most of your time around your neighborhood, ditch the car and zip around on this little beauty, housing a robust 250W motor that gets you up to 14mph with a 12-mile range so you can easily get to the grocery store and back with no problem. And if you use the code GOFORIT15 when you purchase the Jetson Eris Electric Scooter can take $74 off the price.

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker – $93.50 (Orig. $199) with promo code: GOFORIT15

This is more than just some Bluetooth speaker…this beast sports some serious music pumping power. With dual front and rear speakers, the Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker delivers a rich, multidirectional sound, syncs easily to your Spotify or iTunes playlists and can rage for over 20 hours with a recharge. And speaking of a recharge, it’s also got its own built-in power bank to give your phone a much needed boost as well.

Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector – $288.15 (Orig. $799) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Just connect to your favorite device via HDMI or USB, find some wall space, and you can start projecting all your movies, TV, video games and more on a screen stretching up to 10 feet across with the Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector. It’s all in crystal clear 4K 1080p resolution with stereo speakers as well as a powerful bulb for serious brightness in day or night conditions.

CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool – $68 (Orig. $99) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Not content to just cut rope or tighten a screw like many multi-tools, the CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool actually has the juice to jump-start a car without cables or another vehicle. Throw in the flashlight, an emergency SOS flasher, the burglar alarm, the built-in compass and a bunch more cool stuff, and this slip-resistant, shock resistant, water and dirt resistant powerhouse can live in your car at all times as the perfect travel companion.

Hohem iSteady Multi: 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer – $126.65 (Orig. $169) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Instantly elevate your videos with this 3-in-1 gimbal that mounts virtually any digital camera, action camera, or even just your smartphone. The six working modes give you plenty of ranges and angles to choose from, all while offering a fluidity and grace to your video and still images that would rival a Hollywood production. And the Hohem iSteady Multi: 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer shoots up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Mobile Pixels Trio Max Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor – $270 (Orig. $319) with promo code: SCREEN49

Here’s the easy way to turn your laptop into a multi-screen productivity super-station like you’ve got at the office. Mount one or even two of the Mobile Pixels Trio Max Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor screens to your laptop, plug in with one USB connection and you can extend your workspace to multiple screens. Use the code SCREEN49 when you buy and you can take another $49 off your final price.

Pictar Home-Office Kit – $76.50 (Orig. $139) with promo code: GOFORIT15

This complete package for improving your video conferencing game includes a click-on wide-angle lens, a nearly 8-inch professional LED light ring, and the Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod, the world’s coolest flexible tripod. Even if you aren’t at home, the Pictar Home-Office Kit is all you need to go quality video production from virtually anywhere.

Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller – $84.15 (Orig. $149) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Take control of your home air conditioner, no matter where you are. Even if you’ve only got a dumb old AC unit with a remote, the Sensibo Sky can sync up and bring a lot of smart features to your environmental controls, including monitoring temperature and humidity, 7-day scheduling, remote access so you can turn it on before you get home and even a geo-location feature so it automatically shuts off when the last person leaves the house.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant – $68 (Orig. $99) with promo code: GOFORIT15

The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant handles all the smart fitness monitoring you expect, like a heart rate monitor, step counter and more. But it also keys into the entire Google Assistant ecosystem, so you can use all your favorite apps, listen to music, get text, news and weather notifications and a host of other awesome features, all right from your wrist.

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds – $46.74 (Orig. $59) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Powered by custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound and enhanced 4-microphone call technology, the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds, winners of both 2020 CES Innovation and iF Design awards, sound amazing. They also cancel noise from the world around you, featuring easy, intuitive touch controls, are fully water and sweat resistant and can run for up to 35 hours with the accompanying charging case.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: This viral makeup TikTok raises fair questions about whether math is real