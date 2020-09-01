With this training, Amazon doesn’t have to be your business competition. It can be your rocket fuel ...

TLDR: The 2020 How to Start an eCommerce Business Course goes inside using Google and Amazon as major springboard for your business’ digital success.

The difference between commerce and ecommerce is much greater than a single letter. While regular business tries to sell through old fashioned word of mouth and traditional media advertising, ecommerce is paying on a much larger scale.

From social media platforms to digital messaging to online advertising, any of these relatively new marketing streams can help goose sales of your product or service. But what are the tactics to start driving exponential growth? Rather than selling 10 or 20 more, there are digital marketing tactics that can immediately help you start selling 100 or 1,000 more.

That big picture take of modern-day marketing is available now in The 2020 How to Start an eCommerce Business: Amazon, Ads and SEO. You can get this training right now at almost 90 percent off its regular price, just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

This course is only an hour, but over that 60 minutes, instructor and longtime entrepreneur Alex Genadinik gets right to the heart of the ecommerce tactics that can instantly elevate your new business today.

Over more than two dozen lectures, Genedink makes the case for how some of the world’s biggest tech outlets can be leveraged to start impacting your bottom line and driving your future success.

You’ll learn how Google search results can be used to your advantage, using long-tail search engine optimization (SEO) keywords to get ahead of the competition. Sticking with Google, you’ll also explore how Google Shopping ads work and why they’re more impactful than regular Google ads.

The training also takes an in-depth look at operating in the Amazon marketplace. Students learn how to analyze, then dominate their particular niche on the Amazon platform as well as maximize sales there.

This course covers the gamut, including various ways to create, source and market new products online, as well as how to leverage review systems like Amazon’s customer reviews to really supercharge your sales.

With more than 20,000 reviews and a respectable 4.4 out of 5 star rating himself, Genadinik understands the power of online testimonials like that — and can show you how to start creating an environment to garner attention for your products to help push your business forward.

Regularly $199, you can get all this vital digital marketing insight for a fraction of that total, now just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Land Rover launched a phone because... actually I've got no idea why