From CRM to emails to social, mPonics can align your sales and marketing efforts in one place

TLDR: mPonics Marketing Automation brings all of your business’ marketing and sales initiatives into one easy-to-follow, easy-to-control system interface.

Part of the hassle of marketing is that to do it right you need to be operating in a dozen different venues and platforms with a dozen different sets of controls. One app handles your CRM duties, while another sets up your sales emails and a third schedules your day of videoconferenced meetings.

As with everything else in life, we all just want to simplify our day-to-day, so consolidating all your marketing interfaces down to one concise, reliable location is nirvana. mPonics Marketing Automation has taken on that challenge, collecting all elements of sales and marketing into an easy to understand and easy to use all-in-one environment.

Right now, you can try out a full year of mPonics’ complete suite of time-saving talents practically for free, just $9.99 from TNW Deals for 12 months of access.

mPonics wants to be the only place you need to be to help boost your sales and keep your marketing and sales teams sharp and on point. With their CRM functions, you can enter, store and organize all of your contacts so you can manage your leads and prospects right from there.

They even offer an AI advisor that uses lead source prediction tech to determine where most of your leads are likely from so you can plan ahead.

Speaking of leads, mPonics also automatically collects leads from your website, ecommerce site, newsletter, and signup forms, then re-targets them with emails and text messages through the Workflow Automation tool. You can also execute full email campaigns, targeting both current and potential customers.

As for social media, you can launch social media campaigns via mPonics, then monitor your results to create consistency across your brand and strengthen your brand voice.​

And all of mPonics’ functions can be managed right through your own analytics dashboard, giving you a 360-degree view of everything that’s happening and changing in your business right now. They even have an easy to use conference room for all your digital presentation and team meeting needs, with intuitive remote functionalities so it’s easy to connect from virtually anywhere.​

Right now, you can get a full year to use all of mPonics’ services for just $9.99, a savings of over 90 percent off the regular price. You can also get similar savings now by locking in a 2-year ($19.99) or lifetime ($49.99) subscription.

Prices are subject to change.