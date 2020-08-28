The EarFun Air aren’t your everyday earbuds with 35 hours of playtime

TLDR: EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds have racked up some pretty impressive design awards — and they sound as good as they look, too.

Earbuds are pretty standard issue these days and, for the most part, they’re usually not all that exciting. They stream your audio, they take your calls, and if they do their job well, you probably don’t think much about them.

Considering they aren’t exactly the buzziest of tech these days, it’s definitely noteworthy when both the 2020 CES Innovation Awards and the 2020 iF Design Awards hand out honors to a pair of earbuds.

Of course, there’s a reason that the EarFun Air Wireless BT 5 Earbuds ($54.99 from TNW Deals) are getting that level of attention from such high profile outlets.

First and foremost, the Air can back up their credentials in the most important way possible — with stellar audio quality. These headphones pack PEEK + PU high fidelity custom-built composite cellulose drivers, all calibrated to serve up deep, gut-thumping bass with treble that sounds true to life. Just like any quality headphone should, the Air dunk you in your music and envelope you.

However, the awards for the Air are mostly coming for its innovative design, which doesn’t just encompass a single or even a dual mic array. It includes four. With two enhanced microphones in each earbud, listeners get noise cancellation that blocks out 80 percent of all background noise, while amplifying your voice up to three times clearer to make calls sound as crisp and clean as if you were using a landline.

The accolades also rain down over the Air’s impressive and highly responsive control system. Touchpads are built into each of the earbuds and can change your music, adjust your volume or receive calls with just a single button press. The pair are also engineered to operate in tandem or solo, using in-ear detection to adjust your balance between a pair or using one as a standalone earpiece.

It’s also full of thoughtful functions you might not expect, like the automatic audio shutoff that ends your music when you take out an earpiece, then restarts when you put it back in.

The Air are also protected by EarFun’s Innovative SweatShield technology that hermetically seals the internal circuits so water and sweat stay out during hard workouts.

The EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds retail for $59, but while this offer lasts, you can pick up a pair for only $54.99.

Prices are subject to change.