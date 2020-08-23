Salesforce has become a business staple. This training package can take you from novice to expert

TLDR: Over seven courses, The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020 package explains how to use the vast power of the Salesforce platform customized for your business needs.

Every time you interact with most companies, it feels like the first time. You’re dealing with someone new who doesn’t know you or your past interaction with the company. Every conversation is like Groundhog Day, with the same events happening over and over and over.

Eliminating miscommunication and improving the relationship between a company and each individual customer is what made San Francisco-based Salesforce such a colossal success and business juggernaut since its founding 20 years ago. Two decades later, Salesforce is how many businesses run almost everything, integrating their marketing, sales, commerce, service, and IT efforts on the world’s largest customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

Knowing how to use Salesforce isn’t just beneficial. In many organizations, it’s virtually essential. With the training in The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle ($25, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll not only understand the powerful platform’s full roster of features, but you’ll come away with a complete Salesforce expert, capable of addressing and handling any Salesforce operations or questions.

Led by certified Salesforce expert Jimmy Tanzil, this 7-course collection is aimed at taking first-time Salesforce users from novice status up to admin-level guru.

Using Salesforce’s own Trailhead training resources, Tanzil guides students through learning every step of the Salesforce process. After learning the basics in Admin Beginner Trail, the Intermediate Trail and Advanced Trail instruction up the ante. There, learners find out how to load data, use formula fields, control system access, automate simple processes, customize workflows, monitor events, set up company-wide organization settings and more.

Next, your Salesforce training moves to develop apps of your own on the Salesforce platform. In Developer Beginning Trail and Intermediate Trail, users get a full understanding of it all, including topics like development basics, how to use Visualforce, Apex testing, Search Solution basics, User Interface APIs, and powerful mobile and integration tools to take your app-building to the next level.

Finally, the Declarative Lookup Rollup Summary course helps users get a grasp on how and when to use DLRS in Salesforce; and Developing AppExchange App Trail offers a chance to roll up your sleeves and develop, package, and test your very first AppExchange app.

This Salesforce from A to Z training can be an absolute career maker — and now on sale for just $25, huge savings off its regular $299 price, you can spark your own Salesforce revolution.

