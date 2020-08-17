Product photography is a make-or-break decision for any company. Here’s how to get it right

TLDR: In the Master Product Photography Course, you’ll learn everything you need to know to capture stellar product images and start building a career as a professional photographer.

Photography comes in many shapes and sizes. And while you may instinctively think of a professional photographer as someone who captures nature or news or portraits, the reality is usually much more mundane.

In fact, the lifeblood of a photography studio is often in product photography. It isn’t hard to understand why. According to Justuno, 93 percent of online consumers consider a product image as the key deciding factor in their buying decision.

Clean, effective product shots are the bedrock of any sales campaign. Understanding what it takes to capture the best possible image of a new makeup product or a book or a cheeseburger can make you an in-demand professional photographer. With the training in the Master Product Photography Course ($19.99, 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you can translate this powerful, yet mostly unsung skill into a lucrative career.

Over this 20-hour course, instructor and third-generation professional photographer Tony Roslund takes students behind the scenes, offering a full explanation of exactly how to photograph products for catalogs, editorial and other commercial use.

As students join Roslund on 12 different photoshoots, they’re introduced to all the basics, from proper equipment like the right camera and lenses to lighting, modifiers and other essential tools. From complete setups to single-light shoots, Roslund explains all of his decisions, then shows you the final results. During the analysis, students learn what he did right and what didn’t work out, offering a full view of product photography through a host of different situations.

By the time you work through the entire course, you’ll have the know-how and abilities to build your own product portfolio, attract business clients and carve out a niche for yourself as a true product photographer.

This comprehensive training series is usually a $199 value, but with the current offer, all this inside photography knowledge is available for only $19.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

