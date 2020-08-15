These hidden gems might change how you work with Adobe Creative Cloud forever

TLDR: The training in The 2020 Complete Adobe Creativity Bundle can help you do better digital work, then get it seen to advance your career.

If you need to edit an image or create a piece of digital media, you already know the Adobe Creative Cloud and its armada of apps is more than ready to jump in and help get the job done. But you might not immediately think of Adobe CC if you need a stock photo for your website or some helpful feedback on your creative projects.

But there’s a lot more in the Adobe galaxy than Photoshop. The 2020 Complete Adobe Creativity Bundle might go a long way toward expanding your view of Adobe CC, including training in using some of the lesser known, yet surprisingly useful elements of their full array of services. Right now, the collection is on sale for over 90 percent off its regular price, down to just $19.99.

The package features four courses that explore new avenues for creating, showcasing and sharing your design projects with the help of your Adobe CC subscription.

In the Adobe Stock Course, users get the full 411 on using Adobe Stock, a library featuring millions of high quality, curated, royalty-free images, vector graphics and more for use in your personal and professional projects. These training modules and videos explore what’s available in Adobe Stock and some ways to use those images more effectively in your work.

Since there’s more to the world than Helvetica, Times and Futura, the Adobe Fonts Course leans into how to use Adobe Fonts, their included collection of thousands of free, top quality fonts. Particularly of use for graphic designers, this service takes you beyond the handful of baseline fonts available in Adobe CC into a host of text options you may never have considered.

If you need a website showcasing you and your work, Adobe Portfolio is built for that. This course runs users through the Portfolio interface to help choose a layout and display style to spotlight your work, whether it’s photography, graphics, web design, illustrations or another creative expression.

Once you’ve built that portfolio, it’s important to get that work in front of others, which is where Adobe Behance comes in. Adobe’s own online platform for showcase and discover creative work, this training explains how to build your own profile, populate it with your finest projects, then engage with others about the work. For anyone looking to get more freelancing gigs or even get hired full time as a designer, web developer, graphic artist or other creative position, Behance can be a big leg up.

Regularly $99 each, this four-part collection is available down for less than $5 per course, just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.