This app helps you create the resume, portfolio and cover letter to get you your next job

TLDR: The Resoume Resume Creator lets you create slick, modern ATS-compliant resumes, portfolio links, cover letters and more to help drive your job search forward.

It’s bad enough that millions of Americans are out of work and opportunities in many job sectors are remarkably slim, including a 54 percent rise in layoffs in July. However, it’s positively soul-crushing to realize you might be getting booted out of contention for a job you really want without a human being ever even looking at your resume.

Welcome to the age of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS), a service that immediately allows an employer to have your application prescreened by artificial intelligence. If your resume doesn’t meet their requirement, you’re out, often without human eyes ever seeing your application. While being disqualified is frustrating enough, it’s downright maddening when an ATS also kicks out resumes with formatting issues or anything that doesn’t jive with the automated system.

Resoume Resumé Creator ($34.99, 63 percent off) makes sure your resume is optimized for ATS so that fate never happens to yours.

Resoume brings a complete set of tools and features to help improve your shot at the job you really want. If you have a Linked In profile, Resoume lets you copy over all the pertinent details of your employment history right into one of the gorgeous Resoume resume templates.

You’ve also got access to a whole roster of editing options so you can adjust colors, fonts or virtually any element of your clean, modern resume to match the exact presentation you want.

Meanwhile, Resoume doesn’t stop at just a resume. Their service also includes the ability to build out a shareable online portfolio with representations of your work or to create an attention-grabbing cover letter.

Resoume also makes sure to track all of your applications, allowing you to schedule interviews, catalog offers, and more.

With all the integrated features of Resoume, you can make sure you put your best foot forward with the all-important first impression and give yourself the best possible shot at the opportunities you really want.

A lifetime subscription to Resoume Resume Creator is usually priced at $99, but you can slash over 60 percent off that price with this offer and get access to all of their tools and features for only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: ASUS’ ultra-powerful ROG 3 made me fall in love with mobile gaming again