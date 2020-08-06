Get over 80 marketing WordPress plugins, all here in one massive bundle

TLDR: The Mega 2020 WordPress Plugin Bundle pulls together over 80 of the best WordPress plugin features to make your website do practically anything you want.

There’s a reason why WordPress is the most popular content management system on the planet and the engine behind 30 percent of all websites running today. It reached that lofty position by being a haven for open source developers, allowing virtually anyone to create cool new plug-ins and added features to make WordPress-built sites that extra little bit more awesome than the rest.

The only downside to that is that there are now over 55,000 plugins available, including many with redundant features and some that just don’t work well at all. And you’ll likely have to spin through a good chunk of those 55,000 listings to find even those.

The Mega 2020 WordPress Plugin Bundle knows you don’t have that kind of patience or time, so instead, they’ve bundled up over 80 of the top plugins and serve them up with a bow for hungry WordPress creators to devour. Right now, it’s on sale at over 90 percent off its regular price, just $29.99 from TNW Deals.

Curated by PopNetMedia, this bundle really does live up the Mega name, offering tools to help your website fulfill nearly any function you want.

The collection is broken down into five volumes, including a pair dedicated to plugins to help with your marketing initiatives. Among those tools, you’ll find Sticky Ads Bar, Mailchimp integration, WhatsApp and Skype features, a Facebook list builder, opt-in popups and even Christmas snow effects just to make the shopping season a little merrier.

Another volume focuses on lead capturing plugins, with features to help increase social conversions, build a fanbase and social credibility, showcase YouTube videos with cool sliders, even build video aggregators and a 3-D landing page.

Finally, you’ll also find batches of plugins dedicated to optimizing site speed, function and more. These dozens and dozens of available options are among WordPress’ most popular and most respected plugins — and this gathering puts them all right in your hands.

All these plugins are valued at around $4,000, but by getting the bundle now, they’re yours for less than 50 cents each, just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.