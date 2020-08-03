Speechify can turn any written text into spoken word to boost your productivity

TLDR: Speechify Audio Reader can magically help you read more by turning any text into spoken audio you can listen to anywhere.

Audiobooks are a godsend for people who love to read, yet feel like they can never find the time to actually crack a book. And that doesn’t even consider the time saved when you listen to a book rather than read it, especially if you listen at 1.5 or 2 times speed.

So what if you could turn virtually everything you currently want or need to read into an audiobook or a podcast? Instead of saving documents, newspaper articles or essays for later reading, the Speechify Audio Reader ($39.99 for a 1-year subscription, 89 percent off from TNW Deals) can translate all those written words into convenient, friendly audio files you can consume anytime.

For fast-moving professionals who need to internalize loads of information quickly, Speechify is a simple, streamlined method for absolutely crushing your to-do list. Users can drop a PDF or another document into Speechify or even import a file from your favorite cloud drive, and have the entire text translated into spoken word. Even more impressively, you can snap a picture of a page of text, a worksheet or anything with written words and Speechify will turn it into a simple audio file.

And unlike apps that can sound like R2-D2 reading you a bedtime story, Speechify utilizes cutting edge artificial intelligence technology to create your audio with natural human voices. You can modify the reading voice into the gender or accent of your choice and also adjust the speed of your file from 100 words up to a blistering fast 780 words per minute. Speechify can even translate text back and forth between 14 different languages.

With Speechify, you can turn a book, your emails, or virtually any document into audio, then play it back in your car as you drive around and run errands. For business or pleasure, it’s an incredibly smooth way to use your time as efficiently as possible, no matter where you are.

Speechify is also particularly useful for those with dyslexia or ADD, who can sit back, listen, and learn from the audio that would be either difficult to read or difficult to focus on reading from a book.

Speechify syncs across all platforms and devices and is a big fan with users, who have given the app a 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 21,000 reviews in the Apple App Store.

A one-year subscription to Speechify Audio Reader retails for $390, but right now, it’s available for a fraction of that price, just $39.99 for 12 months.

Prices are subject to change.

