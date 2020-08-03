How about a triple screen laptop? The Mobile Pixels Trio makes it happen

TLDR: The Mobile Pixels Trio monitors can turn your laptop into a stunning triple-display experience to send your productivity through the roof.

If you spent years getting spoiled by the dual monitor setup that’s now gathering dust back on your desk at the office, the comparatively tiny 15-inch screen on your home laptop is probably feeling like a serious step down right now.

Dual displays may look like self-indulgence, but the reality is that more room to maneuver really does speed up your productivity. Researchers determined the expanded desktop from a dual monitor configuration actually helps workers increase their efficiency by 20 to 30 percent.

Of course, carting a bulky second monitor around hardly seems practical anywhere but your desk — until you see some of the advancement of products like the Mobile Pixels Trio Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor. Right now, it’s available for over $40 off its regular price, just $214.99 from TNW Deals.

The Trio is the upgraded version of Mobile Pixels’ Kickstarter darling the Duex, a second monitor that uses magnetic adhesives and a USB cable to clip right to your laptop for a lightweight, effective second screen presentation.

And just like the name suggests, the Trio concludes that if two screens are great, then three screens have to be a real party for efficiency-minded users. Sure enough, the Trio easily attaches to 13 and 14-inch laptops, while the larger Trio Max fits comfortably with 15 and 15.6-inch models. Once connected with a simple USB cable, slide out from the left and right of your laptop screen for a stunning triple-screen display.

In addition to the more expansive desk space, the Trio is even more lightweight than the Duex, more compact, and is actually 40 percent more energy efficient than the previous model. The Trio screens rotate 180 degrees and can be put into nearly any configuration, moving from a triple display setup to using one as a reverse-facing monitor for presentations.

Multitasking on a laptop doesn’t come much easier than with the Mobile Pixels Trio, which is now available in both Trio and Trio Max editions for both dual and triple-screen users. A single Trio screen is on sale for only $214.99 with this offer, or get two and make your laptop a triple for $419.99.

Meanwhile, the bigger Trio Max models are only $269.99 for one, or $499.99 or a pair, a $100 savings.

