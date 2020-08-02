Learn the SEO and social media tactics to build a truly thriving online business

TLDR: The SEO and Social Media Ads Certification Bundle explains how to market, grow audiences, and convert sales in the online world.

If you don’t feel 100 percent comfortable that you’ve got a full command over how to reach and market to potential customers online, don’t be discouraged. Between constantly changing avenues and best practices that can shift almost daily, pinning down the best way to get the word out about your products and services to a receptive audience is incredibly tricky.

Not impossible, however. There are methods that can increase your chances of reaching your target audience and finding the customers you seek. The training in The SEO and Social Media Ads Certification Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can give you a strong leg up in smart, battle-tested approaches for pushing your brand forward on the web.

The collection brings together six courses that examine different tactics for crafting a visible online presence that can drive sales.

In Introduction to SEO Split Testing and Optimization, you’ll not only learn how search engine optimization (SEO) works but also how to use the tools to conduct split testing to determine which approaches are effective and which ones aren’t in unlocking SEO success.

With How to Start an Online Store Using WordPress and WooCommerce, students explore the steps to help newbies and seasoned pros alike build a digital storefront that can have a fully-stocked online business up on its feet using WordPress and its business-minded plug-in WooCommerce.

The path to success comes down to finding and converting customers, so the How to Build Funnels with ClickFunnels training explains various ClickFunnel types to help craft lead generators and sales paths that can spark actual sales and profits.

Social Media Automation and Instagram Marketing and Ads Success offer methods for using automation apps to have quality social media posts happening all the time, even when you aren’t around to post; as well as focused Instagram-specific tactics for understanding users on the platform, creating impactful Instagram ads, and boosting your engagement with potential customers.

Finally, Peak Productivity for Anyone steps outside the digital world a bit, offering insightful approaches to help anyone increase their productivity, embrace better time management, declutter their life and basically put yourself in the best position for professional and personal success.

Each course in this bundle is a $199 value, but with this offer, all six are on sale now at about $5 each, just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

