This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites

TLDR: With Inspireframe Website Mockups, you can take thousands of web design elements to create just the site design you want in minutes.

Website design projects often fall into one of two categories. You can go the old-school route of building a site from scratch at the coding level, importing graphics, crafting functionality and basically creating something entirely unique. This is like a painter taking an empty canvas and turning it into a portrait.

Or you can employ a website builder app, which basically dumbs down your process to simple drag and drop, often with no need for actual coding whatsoever within a mostly rigid, unbending framework. This is sort of like a painter doing a paint by numbers project.

If you’d like to stake out a middle ground between doing it all yourself or a cookie cutter template with little room for original spark, then you may want to take a close look at the Inspireframe Website Mockups path. Right now, a lifetime subscription to their service is over 80 percent off, just $39.99 from TNW Deals.

Inspireframe is a web design tool created to make website ideation easier, a particularly valuable tool for non-technical, non-design oriented people that doesn’t snuff out your creative flair. This app doesn’t create websites itself, but it does offer you the chance to experiment with thousands of different web page components, drag and drop them into your project and see how all your chosen pieces fit together before you get elbow-deep into a build.

With 40 different categories of pieces to assemble, you can create a mockup prototype of the site you want to build in literally minutes, an idea that would be difficult to translate through discussion or even drawing it up with a pen and paper.

Mixing and matching the elements you want from over 4,000 examples, even non-coders or the design-challenged can quickly create the exact look and feel they want for their site. Armed with that roadmap, you or your team can start building, safe in the knowledge that everyone is on the same design page.

A $240 value, you can now get access to all the features of an Inspireframe Website Mockups Lite Plan, offering the ability to mockup an unlimited number of projects, for only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: 6 things I learned about the Meizu 17 Pro’s design after our steamy week together