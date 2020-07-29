Invoice Crowd takes sure the perils of bad invoicing doesn’t affect your business

TLDR: Clean up and even automate your entire invoicing and estimates system with Invoice Crowd.

As a business owner, it’s frustrating when you learn that a customer hasn’t paid their bill on time. What should be even more frustrating is that more often than not, the reason they haven’t paid might actually be your own fault.

According to the Credit Research Foundation, 61 percent of late payments appear to be due to problems with the invoice, including incorrect totals or an invoice coming in too late to get processed in time.

That can end up being a lot of money stuck in limbo, all because of simple, unnecessary errors. While an electronic invoicing service like Invoice Crowd can’t guarantee to eliminate those types of mistakes entirely, their estimation and accounting services can definitely streamline your billing to help make invoicing a whole lot easier. Right now, Invoice Crowd plans are on sale for over 90 percent off, starting at just $29.

Backed by stellar ratings from Product Hunt, Trustpilot and Capterra, Invoice Crowd was built to help small-to-medium-sized businesses get their arms around their billing procedures without spending hours. Invoice Crowd offers all the customization options so your business can send out professional invoices and estimates securely

From their easy to use interface, Invoice Crowd lets you send proposals and estimates that clients can approve with a single click. From there, you can then convert approved estimates into actual invoices, and grow your client base. And each invoice can be modified to fill in invoice items, include specific customer details and even feature your company logo, front and center.

Within seconds, the invoice is ready to be sent via email, PDF or printed for mailing, if you still do that old-school stuff. Invoices can be generated and scheduled automatically with Invoice Crowd, and payments can be handled through secure gateway services like PayPal, Stripe or Razorpay or via credit card.

Loaded with features, Invoice Crowd can give you a detailed analysis of your company’s performance, charting expenses, revenue, taxes and more.

Right now, you can also choose the Invoice Crowd plan that best suits your business size, including lifetime Solo plans for either 100 ($48.99) or 200 ($98.99) different customer profiles. Or you can try out Invoice Crowd on more limited one-year plans covering up to 200 ($29) or 500 ($59) different customers.

