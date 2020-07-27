FreeYourMusic helps make your music playlists truly yours, everywhere you stream

TLDR: FreeYourMusic easily transfers playlists between music streaming platforms so you can listen to your favorites without spending hours recreating old playlists.

From the days of LPs and cassettes, to CDs and MP3s, the way we listen to music just keeps on evolving. Today, nobody actually owns the music they listen to anymore. All your favorites are streamed and crafted into finely-curated playlists. In fact, it isn’t too large a stretch to argue that for many diehard music fans, those playlists full of favorite artists, lists that served as life event soundtracks, are almost as strikingly individualistic as DNA.

That’s why it’s such a hassle — or even a borderline psychological tragedy — to change your streaming service. Who wants to start all over again then you’ve got thousands of songs organized into dozens and dozens of playlists you’d have to recreate? FreeYourMusic ($39, 60 percent off from TNW Deals) wants to save you from that misery.

Lord knows, streaming services don’t make it simple to easily transport playlists from one platform to another. FreeYourMusic clears up all that hassle, happily saving you hours of time transferring playlists from one streaming music service to another.

Just like the music itself, FreeYourMusic floats everywhere, compatible with virtually all of the most popular streaming platforms anywhere. Its roster of providers includes more than 16 different services, everything from titans like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and more to international services like VK Music (Russia), QQ Music (China) or Anghami (Arabic).

As you have to do is identify where your playlists live now, pick the place where you want them to go, and click. From there, FreeYourMusic does the rest, finding playlists, albums or tracks you want to transfer and getting it done, depositing your favorites safely into their new streaming home. Process that could take literally half a day before and be done in a matter of minutes with FreeYourMusic.

FreeYourMusic works on Windows, iOS, Android and all platforms and can automatically sync your playlists across all your devices and services. It will even back up all your playlists into the cloud, so no matter what happens, they’ll always be safe.

FreeYourMusic has generated big support in Apple’s App Store, gathering a 4 out of 5 star rating from more than 2,600 reviews. A lifetime of FreeYourMusic access usually costs $99, but with the current deal, you can get it for 60 percent off, down to just $39.

