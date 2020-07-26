From sales to CRM to administrative, Sellful is business software that tackles everything

TLDR: Sellful is an all-in-one business solutions suite, capable of producing websites, selling product, communicating with customers, marketing and more.

When you’re trying to run a business, you’ve got a lot to consider. You’re trying to sell your product. You’re trying to communicate with customers and collect payments. You’re trying to balance your books and promote your brand.

Thankfully, there are plenty of apps and services available to help you accomplish those vital business goals. Unfortunately, those apps usually only handle just one of those tasks, which means you’re still dealing with a handful of different interfaces to help streamline your business operations.

Sellful bills itself as all-in-one business software — and once you’ve poked around at everything included with a Sellful subscription (starting at $49 for a lifetime plan), you’ll likely be hard pressed to come up with anything important that Sellful doesn’t handle.

First, Sellful is a website builder, capable of helping you get landing pages or even complete websites up and running in minutes. You choose from over 2,300 free website templates, then customize to suit your needs. You’ll even have access to millions of free high quality stock images from Unspash.com.

You can even use your Sellful site as an online storefront, complete with full product descriptions, gift cards, and even membership capabilities, then process payments via Paypal, Stripe, Square or a host of other merchant service providers.

Meanwhile, Sellful also boasts its own customer relationship management (CRM) platform as well, allowing you to organize client data, communicate, track their business, sign contracts, book appointments and more.

Sellful can handle your marketing needs too, collecting emails and phone numbers via website forms, sending newsletters, or automatically scheduling emails, text messages, and social media posts to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and more when new product goes live or you create new outreach content.

Finally, Sellful keeps a sharp eye on your other in-house admin duties, including advanced invoicing, appointment scheduling or even setting up training for new employees.

Just like their fleet of services, Sellful also has lifetime plans with special sets of features tailored to fit businesses in virtually any situation, all currently at over 90 percent off the regular price. From Basic ($49), Commercial ($79), Small Business ($99), and ERP ($199) plans covering just one website, to larger and more powerful full agency packages deploying those same Basic Agency ($149), Commercial Agency ($249), Small Business Agency ($349) and ERP Agency ($499) services across up to eight sites, Sellfull is set up to help companies at any stage of development.

Prices are subject to change.