Never lose your passwords again with this highly reviewed password manager

There’s a good chance you remember your PIN number from memory. And if you log into certain accounts every day for work or at home, there’s a fair chance you can remember that as well. But what happens when you start changing passwords every three months? Or what about that website login that you don’t return to for six months?

Researchers say your brain is actually a few steps ahead of you — and if it’s not a vital password, there’s a very good chance your brain won’t put in the effort to make sure you remember. Start factoring in the dozens of passwords you need to remember — and re-remember — over an extended period and the question isn’t if you’ll forget one…it’s just a matter of when.

With Enpass, you’ve got a smart, simple, ultra-secure means to assure your accounts will always remain accessible, but protected.

Enpass creates a unique and totally secure password for each and every app or website you use. Rather than trying to keep track of them yourself, Enpass does all the gruntwork for you, remembering your vital stats, then automatically populating that information when you encounter a login request, putting all your passwords just one click away whenever you need them. It’ll even identify weak, duplicate, or compromised passwords that you’re using and prompt you to change them.

And Enpass is more than just passwords, also storing all of your credit card information, bank account numbers, licenses, files, documents, or anything else you need to fill in all those online forms.

None of your data is ever stored on any outside server, only on your local device, ensuring those passwords wouldn’t ever end up with anyone other than you. You can also sync your Enpass account across all your devices regardless of platform via your own online cloud service like Dropbox, GoogleDrive, OneDrive or others.

