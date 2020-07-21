From AWS to Microsoft Azure to Google Cloud, this course bundle explains everything

TLDR: The Complete 2020 Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle can get you working as a cloud administrator while helping you pass the key certification exams.

In the not too distant future, robots may be restocking the shelves and cleaning the floors of your retail space. They may be handling security in public spaces. And they might be serving you your mocha frappuccino. And the cloud may play a huge role in making that happen.

Right now, the biggest cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure have been collaborating with robotics developers on the vast data transfers needed to allow those robot workers to go about doing their job autonomously.

That’s just one of the ways the cloud is changing everything about information systems and everything that runs through them. Right now, the training in The Complete 2020 Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle ($49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) lays out everything a budding cloud developer needs to know to help run networks on all the most popular cloud platforms.

The collection includes four courses delving into the basics of cloud computing, all the essential software and tools as well as the concepts and processes that drive workflows in all the biggest environments.

With CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002), learners get the bedrock cloud training they need from CompTIA, the world’s leading IT certification association. If you’ve never deal with the cloud before, this course can get you up to speed, covering all the technologies, system requirements, troubleshooting and more to work as a system administrator, building, maintaining and growing cloud-based networks.

Next, training turns even more practical as students plunge into three courses focused specifically on working in the top 3 cloud provider systems today. In AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, learners explore how AWS operates. Across eight hours of training in AWS services like EC2, RDS, Elastic Beanstalk, S3, and more, students get a 360-degree look at all the concepts and knowledge needed to pass the Amazon Web Services Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam.

With Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900), the focus turns to how many of those same tactics can be handled in the ecosystem of AWS’ chief rival Microsoft Azure as well as prepare for the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. Finally Google Cloud Platform: Associate Cloud Engineer turns toward the world’s no. 3 cloud services provider, Google Cloud and everything necessary to take the GCP Associate Cloud Engineer Exam and succeed.

Each course is a nearly $300 value separately, but with this offer, you can get all four for only about $12.50 each, just $49.99.

