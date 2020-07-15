Dashlane is a beloved password management option. It’s now also 50% off

TLDR: Dashlane Password Manager is one of the web’s most hailed, feature-rich password security services — and right now, it’s half off.

We all know reviews of apps and online services can get pretty catty sometimes. Always sticklers for nuance, tech writers can be mighty unkind when a new app or the latest version of an old favorite drops and doesn’t quite measure up to a reviewer’s expectations.

In that venom-rich climate, it’s also particularly noteworthy when a service bucks that trend and strings together superlative-laden review after review. Because if tech writers really hate what they hate, they also really love what they love.

Such is the case with Dashlane Password Manager ($29.99, 50 percent off, from TNW Deals). Extolled by no less than The New York Times as “life-changingly great,” the service has also been touted as “a breeze” by PCMag, who also said “this very capable password manager earns a rare five stars.” Add in the rare feat of earning App of the Year status from both the Apple App Store and Google Play and you’re clearly talking about one of the most formidable password management systems anywhere.

Dashlane has garnered all this praise the old-fashioned way — by providing a convenient, feature-rich service that keeps password and user information security at the absolute forefront.

With a Dashlane account, users set one master password, then Dashlane gets to work. Every site or account you encounter that needs a password, Dashlane will create a long-tail password, then store it in its military-grade encrypted vault. Every time you return, Dashlane autofills in all the needed login details, so with a single click, you’re in.

And Dashlane holds more than passwords in its steel-trap vault. It also retains credit card information, personal details and any other verification information you might need to present when surfing online. All that vital data is only available to you — not even Dashlane has access to the information in your personal storage. There’s even two-factor authentication available to offer a second layer of protection.

Your Dashlane account also syncs automatically to all your devices and browsers, even if you use both Apple and Android devices and operating systems.

