Learn how to build a website the old-fashioned way with this HTML and CSS primer

Back in the old days, serious web coders used to do the equivalent of walking barefoot through the snow three miles in both directions to get a website build finished. Nowadays, these young whipper-snappers just use their website building apps and spit one up in a hour. Of course, these kids today don’t actually know how a website is really built. They just click and drag their way to a finished product.

Of course, if something goes wrong or anything more than simple changes need to happen, the uninitiated are going to be virtually powerless to do it. Say what you will about the democratization of the web, but those who know at least the simple basics of coding are in far better shape to understand it all than the click-and-draggers.

If you’re new to the coding world, there’s nothing more foundational than HTML and CSS, so that’s a good place to start training with the instruction in the Responsive Web Design Essentials: HTML5 CSS 3 Bootstrap Course. Right now, it’s on sale for a fraction of its regular price, just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

Led by certified instructor and expert Daniel Walter Scott, this course digs into the very building blocks of building a website with HTML and CSS. With the use of the world’s most popular and free web design tool Visual Studio Code, you’ll get familiar with who the web really works.

Of course, learning is all theoretical until it’s put to the test, so after your introductions, Scott guides students through creating a whole set of professional responsive websites, each imparting important programming skills that will be foundational in anything else you create on the web.

From a website for a restaurant to a bike repair service, from a beautiful online portfolio to creating a site in Bootstrap, this hands-on training is just what can propel any hungry young novice down the path to some seriously cool web creations.

This training course is usually valued at $199, but with this deal, the whole thing is available now for only $19.99.

