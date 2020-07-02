Sellfy is turn-key Ecommerce for creators who want online sales fast and hassle-free

TLDR: Sellify offers an ecommerce website that’s available in 5 minutes and all the infrastructure to start selling and shipping all of your digital and physical products with ease.

Creators create. It’s right there in the word. It’s what they do. Whether they’re creating an ebook, music, a video or even a physical product, the time and attention of a creator often wants to be focused on that creative muse. It’s that same drive that likely kickstarted the whole project in the first place.

What they don’t want is to get bogged down with the minutia and tech issues often involved with ultimately selling their product online. That’s the business stuff — and it often holds significantly less appeal. Beyond getting paid, of course.

For nearly a decade, Sellfy has flown the flag for the digital creator, offering turn-key online sales solutions for artists and entrepreneurs who don’t want to pour hours of time and effort into building a website. Now, you can build a Sellfy site for yourself with this deal on a one-year subscription to a Sellfy Online Store Builder Starter Plan at almost 75 percent off, just $59.99 from TNW Deals.

Whether you want to sell a digital product like music or a comic; or actual physical goods like t-shirts and other merchandise, Sellfy promises you can get a full-service retail-ready website up and running in just 5 minutes.

Customers see an attractive, fully-customizable website from which to make their purchase, including all the features online shoppers expect like shopping carts, buy now buttons, credit card and PayPal payment options and full optimization for mobile users. You can even set up subscription purchases and charge customers on a weekly, monthly or annual basis.

Meanwhile, Sellfy is handling most of the heavy lifting behind the scenes, coordinating everything from product hosting and payment processing to automatically sending download emails and delivering products.

However, Sellfy also helps creators address their marketing needs as well, offering built-in marketing tools and powerful analytics to help drive sales. Users can send product updates and collect newsletter subscribers, use discount codes and product upsells to engage with customers, and also add Facebook and Twitter ad pixels to create ads for your store and track their performance.

Right now, 12 months of Sellfy Starter Plan service which includes unlimited products, zero transaction fees, and a custom web domain is almost $200 off the regular price at just $59.99. You can also extend that offer now at even larger discounts with 2-year ($97.99) and 3-year ($129.99) options.

Prices are subject to change.

