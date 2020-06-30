If you haven’t used WordPress with Elementor and WooCommerce, you need this training

TLDR: Elementor and WooCommerce are making it easier than ever to build sites in WordPress — and this seven-course package explains it all.

Despite their status as the far-and-away leading web content management system running a third of all websites on the internet, WordPress is not spending its reign resting on its laurels.

Actually, it’s open source status makes WordPress more malleable to change and innovation than most tech titans, so when paradigm-shifting plug-ins like Elementor and WooCommerce came along to revolutionize the simplicity of site creation and the abilities of WP ecommerce sites, they were embraced quickly and with open arms.

Of course, it’s no small task to launch and grow a WordPress-created website, even with all these new site-building advantages. But the training found in The WordPress ft. Elementor and WooCommerce Master Class Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can serve as your roadmap to web design and online business to create a fantastic website with features that used to only belong to the biggest organizations and retailers.

This package brings together seven courses that can help even first-time web builders construct gorgeous websites to serve any purpose without getting sidetracked by coding. There’s also a healthy dose of instruction on constructing business-capable sites with all the functionality modern web users expect.

The Elementor plug-in was a quantum leap forward for WordPress site builders — and the Elementor Master Class 2020 examines the easy drag-and-drop methods and added utility you can now include in your build without knowing any coding. If you’ve used WordPress before, but never with Elementor, this course alone with only up whole new worlds of page building opportunity.

Armed with Elementor knowledge, you can then dive into more page-specific web projects like

Build a Full One Page Event Website with WordPress using another popular WordPress plug-in called SiteOrigin. Or Build a Photo Gallery with WordPress can help create a photo-heavy site with gallery options that can be customized to just the type of site you want.

Meanwhile, Build a Complete Business Website with WordPress can turn your training toward ecommerce, laying out a simple game plan to get an easy, yet professional-grade business site underway. And speaking of ecommerce, there’s also a complete WooCommerce overview in The Complete WooCommerce Master Class 2020 as you assemble a site to handle all your ecommerce needs including shopping carts, multiple payment methods and more.

You can set yourself up as a up-to-date WordPress authority with this training, an almost $1,400 value on sale now for just $29.99.

