BetterMe Home Workout and Diet can help you bounce back from the Quarantine 15

All the time spent in the house these past few months probably didn’t do your summer beach body any favors. Between stress eating and lack of exercise, it was probably incredibly easy for that “quarantine 15” to creep up and settle in around your midsection. In fact, almost half of women and nearly a quarter of men said they’d gained weight due to “COVID restrictions.”

Of course, blaming a virus or kicking yourself for letting it happen does you no good now. Instead, focus on attacking the problem head-on with resources like a lifetime subscription to the BetterMe Home Workout and Diet app ($39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

BetterMe is an all-around full body approach to achieving your specific fitness goals both easier and faster than on your own.

The plan is based around the body results you’re working to achieve. If you want to lose weight, BetterMe has focused workouts you can do at home ready to tackle the fat, whether you’re a fan of walking, running, yoga, weight-training or other fitness methods. The BetterMe program can even be contoured to help target your particular body zone problem areas or just deliver a fat-burning full body workout.

The regimen also comes with a water tracker and a step counter to make sure that your hydration and cardio training are staying on track as well.

If you need to get a better handle on your diet, BetterMe is ready with a whole array of meal plans, including easy-to-make dishes you can prepare from video recipes, all picked according to your preferences.

But if you need some added help keeping your fitness goals in line, you can also enlist the help of a personal coach so you’re always professionally guided and supported through your weight loss journey.

BetterMe is a hit with its users, notching ratings over around 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 150,000 ratings via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

This level of hyper-focused workout and dietary training is usually a $1,200 value, but with the current offer, you’ll have a lifetime of Better Home Workout and Diet access for just $39.99.

