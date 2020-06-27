Become a professional photographer with this giant 20-course training bundle

TLDR: The Pro Photography and Photoshop 20 Course Bundle is a perfect launching pad for young photographers to understand their equipment, software, and the true art of picture taking.

In the wake of the smartphone revolution, virtually every person on the planet has access to photography technology and tools that masters of the camera would have killed for even a decade ago. Of course, just because you have the built-in power of an Android or iPhone camera array backing you up doesn’t mean you’re one of those camera masters. If you want to go from being a semi-skilled enthusiast to a fully-trained professional, you need to put in the work.

The Pro Photography and Photoshop 20 Course Bundle is the massive, all-in catalog of training that can help both novices and even talented hobbyists elevate the craft of picture-taking and maybe even start a new career. The entire collection is on sale now for just $39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals.

For those with photography questions of any kind, there’s a strong likelihood that it’s answered in the 20 individual courses that make up this collection, covering a giant 120 hours of training content.

Even if you’ve never been serious about snapping images, the Photography Master Class set the stage with a table-setting primer on everything young shooters need to know and consider about their pictures. After introductions to exposures, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and more, students will have the training to begin weaning themselves off the auto mode settings and take gorgeous shots based off their own eye and knowledge.

Armed with the know-how to take great pictures, understanding apps like Photoshop, its sister program Lightroom and the open-source image editor GIMP can help you make a good shot even better. After getting your feet wet with courses like Photoshop Made Easy and Adobe Lightroom CC Classic Made Easy, specialized training will help you tackle key lighting questions (Photoshop Light Effects: Let There Be Light), how to shoot a killer portrait (Lightroom Portrait Beauty Retouch: Full Edit & Workflow), and what it takes to capture natural beauty (Photoshop Fall Edits for Outdoor Portraits and Landscapes).

Students will also be tested in their new-found skills with dozens of challenging projects. 47 Photoshop Projects for Aspiring Graphic Designers and 27 GIMP Projects and 547 GIMP Templates will have learners building their own custom graphics, logo, flyers, brochures and more.

Each of the 20 courses in this collection would usually cost $100 on its own, but with the current offer, it’s all available now for the one-time price of less than $2 per course, only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.