Excel is a ridiculously powerful data analysis resource. This course bundle shows you how to use it right ...

TLDR: The Data Analysis with Excel and Power BI Bundle can turn you into a data expert in a matter of hours.

If you’re interested in learning about data analysis, the most powerful tool you have to accomplish that feat has likely been stashed away in your PC for years. It’s Microsoft Excel — and while you may only know it as a simple spreadsheet program, its power and versatility make it well equipped to the bedrock analytics work that most businesses are looking for.

Of course, you’re likely far less equipped to do data analysis than Excel. As one of America’s top 50 jobs these days, you can punch your ticket to a new career with the training in The Data Analysis with Excel and Power BI Bundle ($24.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

Everything you need to know about organizing, sorting and sifting through data to find important information with Excel is here in this 3-course, 22-hour package of training.

First, Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables gets learners started, examining how Pivot Tables lend structure to raw data so information can be easily reformatted to spot trends and offer other decision-making findings. After mastering sorting, filtering and grouping, the course gets down to the nitty gritty, using real-world case studies like shark attack records, Major League Baseball stats and even ratings of San Diego burrito joints to make sure students actually know their stuff.

Next, Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot and DAX focuses on some of Excel’s most powerful data models tools. With Power Query, students learn how to extract, transform, and load data into Excel from flat files, folders, databases, API services and more. Then, the Power Pivot training shows how to analyze hundreds of millions of rows across multiple data tables and use Excel’s internal formula language Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) to come up with their own specialized calculation methods.

Finally, Up and Running with Power BI Desktop takes data to another level as users find out how to connect to hundreds of data sources, build complex relational models, and design stunning, interactive dashboards and data visualizations from scratch.

The skills to use all this data processing power are available now for $24.99, hundreds off its regular price.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: OnePlus confirms its affordable new phone series is on the way to Europe and India