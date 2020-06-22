This SEO tool can show you how to turn those billions of Google searches your way

TLDR: Long Tail Pro is a keyword research tool that can help you identify the best keywords to drive your online web traffic efforts.

Google handles 92 percent of all web searches worldwide. Users search Google using the keyword they think will best help them find the desired result. So if you know the keyword that is sending Google results to certain pages…well, that’s the whole ballgame, isn’t it?

That straight line sequence of events goes a long way toward explaining exactly why some sites earn monumental web traffic and others get virtually nothing.

Of course, determining the keyword that can unlock Google riches isn’t always a simple process. However, the fleet of web tools available with a service like Long Tail Pro can help you find that all-important keyword and divert a mighty river of search requests right to your door. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Long Tail Pro is on sale for just $49.99, an over 90 percent savings, from TNW Deals.

It’s been almost a decade since this foundational keyword research tool was first launched — and it’s still offering up a treasure trove of valuable web traffic data for its users. If you’re invested in web analytics, Long Tail Pro can track your web ranking, analyze backlinks and yes, find keywords and determine their effectiveness for you or your key competitors.

Just enter a term you want to check. Long Tail Pro will show you how well it will work, offer suggestions for other terms that might offer better results, and even create long-tail keywords with even less competition that might also be worth using.

That analytical eye can also be cast on keywords used by rival businesses, so you can find out exactly what is and is not working for their web efforts.

There’s also the Target KC tool to help you find out which keywords are easy, which ones will take extra effort, and which ones you should avoid at all cost.

With a Long Tail Pro subscription, you’ll be able to measure your success and keep tabs on how you’re doing with their new Brand New Rank Tracker feature, created from feedback of over 70,000 marketing pros.

Get the keyword advantages all the major online brands use with a lifetime of Long Tail Pro access, a $1,500 package of services now available for a one-time $49.99 price while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

