Project management requires a steady hand. This PRINCE2 Agile training can give you that

TLDR: The Accredited Project Management Bundle proves how two great project management philosophies can work seamlessly together in this 3-course package.

Projects that don’t require some level of risk are seldom projects worth doing. By that criteria, it’s no wonder that major business projects are seldom slam dunk propositions. In fact, you might even say it’s often much easier for a corporate initiative to go wrong than to sail blissfully toward completion unscathed.

The average project will end up 27 percent over budget — and one in six will ultimately cost more than three times its original price tag. Often, the only person in the room keeping those cost overruns from happening is a qualified, experienced project manager.

With that burden of responsibility, it’s no wonder that project managers are paid handsomely for their expertise. You can earn the knowledge to join those ranks with the training found in The Accredited Project Management Bundle ($99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

The three courses collected as part of this package cover the fundamentals needed to tackle a project successfully with the use of two of the industry’s most popular methods, PRINCE2 and Agile. And while those with a familiarity with project management tactics might see conflict between the two schools, this 85-hour collection of training shows how the two can work together in perfect harmony.

With the AgilePM Project Fundamentals Qualification Course, students dig into the ways of Agile, looking into ways managers shape and lead the expectations around a project through short, goal-oriented sprints, followed by close examination of the results and goal tweaks to make sure the entire project is responsive to adaptation and change. Learners will understand how to set up a project lifecycle, scheduling and resource management, risk assessment as well as communication, leadership and teamwork.

While Agile focuses on process, PRINCE2 centers around an ultimate result, so the PRINCE2 Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course exposes users to those principles, including organization themes, case studies and more.

Finally, PRINCE2 Agile Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course brings both houses together, showing how the rigid precision of PRINCE2 mesh with an adaptive Agile mindset to achieve outcomes that are truly the best of both worlds.

Project management expertise lands professionals six-figure jobs, so it’s no surprise this training is a nearly $1,500 value. But right now, this course collection is on sale for just $99.

