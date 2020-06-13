The foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a hit, so why not let us give you one for free

TLDR: CNN called it the “the best foldable smartphone” — and in The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Giveaway, you can win one for yourself for free.

You may not have believed it only a few short years ago, but a foldable phone is now gaining traction with users. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuted in March to strong reviews — and even stronger sales, notching almost half a million sold worldwide since it hit store shelves.

Of course, we want to get as many of our readers up to speed on any tech craze as quickly as we can — and what better way to do that than to just give you a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone for your very own — for free.

Those are the stakes for those who want a free shot at the latest and hottest by entering The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Giveaway contest.

Trust us, checking out the Z Flip shows just why a phone that can easily fold up and slide into your pocket is just as cool as you imagined. The 6.7-inch Infinity Flex glass display is about the width of a human hair, yet it stands up to repeated folding as the device folds down to less than 3.5 inches.

But it’s not all looks with the Z Flip. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and sporting 8GBs of RAM, 256GB of storage and a top-flight camera, it’s a phone that doesn’t get by on a gimmick. But we’ll admit, it is pretty satisfying to snap the phone open and closed like Capt. Kirk’s old Star Trek communicator.

You can either pick one up at the retail price of around $1,400 — or just fill in the entry form and hit send. If your lucky name is drawn, we’ll get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip into your hot little hands and zero cost to you.

And if you’d like to hedge your bets, you can improve your odds of winning by getting an adult friend or family member to enter as well, giving you a second entry.

June 26 is the deadline to enter, so don’t miss out. Good luck!

Prices are subject to change.