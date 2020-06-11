This DaVinci Resolve training proves free video editing software might be all you really need

TLDR: The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle is a 7-step course package for using the free software to cut the most amazing video projects.

With more and more people jumping into video editing, it’s only natural that users who start with simple cuts and effects will eventually want to start using trickier, more advanced techniques. As their skills level up, the question becomes which video editing software can handle those more sophisticated editing jobs. And the immediate second question is — how much is that going to cost.

Apple users swear by Final Cut, whose latest edition Final Cut Pro X, retails for $299.99. Meanwhile, others are devoted to Adobe Premiere, which will set you back $20.99 per month. Neither are attractive options to those on a budget.

However, there are free editing suites out there that can handle much of the load — and training like The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle ($30.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can show both novice and experienced editors the way.

A popular video editing teacher with a solid 4.4 out of 5 star rating from nearly 2.500 reviewers, instructor Kashif Altaf guides students through this 7-course package, explaining all the ins and outs of tackling DaVinci Resolve 16, from basic tools and abilities through high-level project work on par with product from video production houses.

After an expansive introduction to the DaVinci environment in Part 1: Basics of the CUT Page, the rubber meets the road in Part 2: Workspace and Editing Tools. Here, students not only get hands-on practice importing, editing and rendering videos, but they’re also introduced to how professional editors think, offering insight into how to create their best work.

In Part 3, editors learn how to incorporate music, graphics and visual effects into their edits, which leads to a Part 4 video project bringing together everything from the first three courses into one unifying production.

Part 5 examines how to shoot and edit green screen footage, Part 6 explains the process for doing color corrections and the impact it can have on the look and feel of a video, and Part 7 again brings home all the training into one final video project that will help sharpen everything a student has learned.

Each course in this collection is valued at $99, but by ordering the entire package now, it’s available for just $30.99, less than $5 per course.

