For less than $6 each, get these 11 award-winner Mac apps including award-winning Parallels

TLDR: The Limited Edition Mac Bundle gathers 11 award-winning efficiency apps that will instantly upgrade the productivity, security, and versatility of your Mac.

Plenty of app developers are churning out plenty of free apps to handle just about any task a Mac owner would need to perform. However, it never takes long to realize that those free apps are often limited — and if you really want to get in there and get something done fast and right, you need some top-shelf apps capable of handling the load.

The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop ($59.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) brings together an armful of those premium apps, each acknowledged by users as a front line option for those looking to boost productivity, improve their security, clean up system operations and more.

All together, this package gathers up 11 apps that’ll get your Mac running like a Swiss watch, including the centerpiece of the deal, Parallels Desktop. Optimized for Windows 10 and macOS Catalina and a top 15 app in the Mac App Store, Parallels lets you run thousands of Window-based apps right on your Mac with no performance glitches or reboots necessary.

It’s an $80 app on its own — but here, there are still 10 more apps to make this bundle a can’t-miss value. iMazing makes it easy to zip data back and forth between devices, while Disk Drill Pro recovers lost files in a snap, and Delta Walker Pro can quickly synchronize and merge hundreds of thousands of folders and files.

If you want to streamline your Mac operations, there’s also Apple Editors’ Choice winner PDF Expert for working and collaborating on documents; TextEpander for creating custom shortcuts to save time while typing; and XMind 8 Pro for mind mapping and brainstorming all of your best ideas.

As for security and connectivity, you’ve got Windscribe VPN Pro to safeguard your privacy online; and NetSpot Pro for analyzing your WiFi signal to ensure you the best connection possible every time. For all your web-building needs, you’ve got the highly intuitive web design helper RapidWeaver 8 and there’s even Aurora HDR, the digital image editor that gives Photoshop a run for its money.

To buy each of these apps individually would run you over $1,100, but with this limited time offer, the whole collection is now available for less than $6 each, only $59.99.

