Big data and machine learning are growing at massive rates. This training explains why

TLDR: The Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle breaks down understanding and getting started in two of the tech era’s biggest new growth sectors.

It’s instructive to know just how big Big Data really is. And the reality is that it’s now so big that the word big doesn’t even effectively do it justice anymore. Right now, humankind is creating 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. And it’s growing exponentially, with 90 percent of all data created in just the past two years. By 2023, the big data industry will be worth about $77 billion — and that’s despite the fact that unstructured data is identified as a problem by 95 percent of all businesses.

Meanwhile, data analysis is also the background of other emerging fields, like the explosion of machine learning projects that have companies like Apple scooping up machine learning upstarts.

The bottom is that if you understand Big Data, you can effectively right your own ticket salary-wise. You can jump into this fascinating field the right way with the training in The Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle, on sale now for $39.90, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals.

This collection includes 10 courses featuring 68 hours of instruction covering the basics of big data, the tools data analysts need to know, how machines are being taught to think for themselves, and the career applications for learning all this cutting-edge technology.

Everything starts with getting a handle on how data scientists corral mountains of raw information. Six of these courses focus on big data training, including close exploration of the essential industry-leading tools that make it possible. If you don’t know what Hadoop, Scala or Elasticsearch do or that Spark Streaming is a quickly developing technology for processing mass data sets in real-time, you will after these courses.

Meanwhile, the remaining four courses center on machine learning, starting with a Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners – Level 1 course that helps first-timers get a grasp on the foundations of machine learning, artificial intelligence and deep learning. Students also learn about the Python coding language’s role in machine learning as well as how tools like Tensorflow and Keras impact that learning.

A training package valued at almost $1,300, you can start turning Big Data and machine learning into a career with this instruction for just $39.90.

Prices are subject to change.

