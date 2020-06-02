Millions still haven’t filed their 2019 taxes. You can save on TurboTax Deluxe to get it done

TLDR: You can get your 2019 tax return in by the extended deadline with the aid of a TurboTax Deluxe subscription, now 10 percent off.

In the wake of COVID-19 and bearing the impact of handling the individual stimulus check rollout, the Internal Revenue Service extended the traditional April 15 tax filing deadline by three months to July 15. And yes, Americans were more than happy to take advantage of the extra time.

In fact, the IRS received over 21 million fewer returns by April 15 this year than last year, representing an almost 15 percent decline from 2019. Which means many of you are still preparing for the new July deadline — and we’re guessing many of you procrastinators could likely use a little help.

Used by more than two-thirds of all e-filers, TurboTax has practically become synonymous with online tax filing. With this offer, you can lock in the TurboTax Deluxe package just in time for the July deadline at only $54, 10 percent off the regular price.

Since the IRS isn’t answering many filer questions these days, you’ll be lucky to have TurboTax’s simple process to guide you through your filing, even if you have difficult tax situations like mortgage payments, property taxes, charitable donations, medical expenses and more.

With TurboTax, all you have to do is answer a few preliminary questions, upload a photo of your W-2, verify the data, then let TurboTax dig in. With more than 350 deductions and credits available, TurboTax will check through every single one to see if you qualify, ensuring you get the absolute maximum refund amount.

The TurboTax system double checks every step of your return — and in the rare instance where there’s a TurboTax computing error, they’ll pay any IRS penalty plus interest. Of course, it’s much more likely you’ll make an error than TurboTax will, but it’s nice to know the protection is always in place, just in case.

With a single click, you can zip off your federal and state returns to the IRS and you’ll even get confirmation notification as soon as they’ve accepted your filings. And if you stick with TurboTax next year, they’ll automatically port over information from this return into your 2020 filing, cutting your time to just a matter of minutes.

Regularly priced at $60, access to TurboTax Deluxe service is now just $54.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: 3 business lessons from the ‘90s that deserve a comeback