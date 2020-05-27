If you’re seeking the path to a six-figure role as a project manager, your journey starts here

It’s one thing to recommend a new professional gets certified in some core disciplines of their job if they’re looking to advance. But the real trick is often in deciding what exactly are the right credentials to reach that destination.

In the project management field, certification is important — and also a lot more complicated than you might think. And we don’t mean the testing itself. With so many schools of thought and practice around how to set up, run and oversee a successful project, it’s difficult for both young and old pros alike to know which one should be followed in any given situation.

Each methodology has its own strengths and weaknesses. That being said, one of the most important and most popular project management approaches is endorsed by the PM field’s biggest professional organization, the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Their method, following the steps of the Project Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) en route to an eventual PMP certification, has offered students a path for nearly 40 years. Now, the training in the Project Management Certifications Tests and Courses Bundle takes students on the journey to become PMI-recognized project management professionals.

Step 1 of this three-course package is the introductory Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) Certification course. Here, students plunge headlong into 14 hours of entry-level training covering all the basics, arming them with the terminology, structures and processes necessary to take their first project management steps.

Next up is step 2, the Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification course, which elevates the initial teachings and directs students in the practical steps for leading major initiatives. Everything here is right out of the PMBOK playbook — and it’s all the background students need to know to be ready to take and pass the critical PMP exam.

Then, step 3 is the PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP) course, closing out this package with another 11 hours of training focused on some of the toughest challenges PMs face dealing with the field’s growth, complexity and the diversity of projects.

Over these three courses, even a first-time PM student will get the fundamental training to earn certification and begin their journey toward a fulfilling career in virtually any industry.

A nearly $200 value, you can earn all this project management training now for almost 90 percent off that total, only $24.99 for a limited time.