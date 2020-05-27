How do marketers actually connect with a post-COVID audience? This might help

TLDR: With The Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle, learn who to turn social media, Google, emails and even Zoom into major brand builders and money makers.

As the U.S. cautiously starts to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer casualties of the economic plunge caused by the virus have only just begun. In recent days, major retail names like Pier 1, Victoria’s Secret and J.C. Penney’s have all announced plans to close entirely or shutter hundreds of locations following the downturn in business.

Of course, the virus fallout has only accelerated a process that’s been underway for a while. Just as illness-mandated store closures helped push hurting retailers toward bankruptcy, the push toward digital commerce has further fueled that red-hot business model. In fact, with coffers bulging from COVID-19 business, Amazon could even be looking to add sinking retailers like Penney’s to their own portfolio.

Just like the retailers themselves, so are the resources of consumer marketing turning more and more exclusively to digital outlets. Large or small, retailers of all stripes now must connect with their potential customers online and sell them there. The training in The Complete Digital Content Marketing Certification Bundle can help marketers identify those audiences and embrace the available digital avenues to build a robust, thriving narrative around your product.

The package includes eight courses with more than 40 hours of instruction to create a digital content plan that works, utilizing all the social media and digital communication routes where people congregate today.

A bulk of the courses cover the strengths and weaknesses of all the most important 2020 social media platforms and how to best connect with potential customers in each environment.

The Certified Facebook Marketing 2020 (Complete Masterclass) uses proven Facebook marketing tactics to help users create an optimized brand page, start running Facebook Ads and find Facebook user groups that can be converted into customers. Meanwhile, Instagram Marketing 2020: Step By Step To 10,000+ Followers and 10 Instagram Growth Secrets From Celebrities and Influencers lays out how to attract thousands of Instagram users to your brand in a matter of days, as well as the tricks celebrities and Instagram’s biggest influencers use to build large followings on the platform.

Video is huge now, so both YouTube Secrets 2020: Build a 7-Figure Funnel with YouTube and TikTok Marketing Made Easy for Beginners – TikTok for Beginners examine how to build strong video content, including the viral clip style snippets that Tik Tok users devour.

Finally, while social media is powerful, they aren’t the only outlets for reaching customers.

With Ultimate Google Ads Training 2020: Profit with Pay Per Click, Email Marketing Made Simple with Wix, and Zoom Crash Course: Zoom Essentials and Zoom Basics, you’ll find detailed looks at why Google Ads are so effective, how email marketing remains one of the most impactful marketing outreach methods and how video webinars on platforms like Zoom can be huge outreach sources as well as big revenue drivers for any business.

