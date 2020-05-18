Facebook still demands huge marketing attention — this masterclass demystifies it all.

TLDR: With the training in The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass, you’ll learn everything you need to turn a business or product into a thriving Facebook-fueled brand.

It’s easy to kick Facebook around these days. Heck, it’s almost fashionable. They’re old. They’re possibly evil. They aren’t cool like their hipper, sassier cousin Instagram.

But especially if you’re a business or responsible for marketing, you sleep on Facebook at your own peril. Despite the slings and arrows, Facebook is still the social media king, reaching over 60 percent of all internet users. And don’t believe the hype — because 65 percent of Facebook’s users are 35 years old or younger. Meanwhile, almost 8 of every 10 Facebook users said they found a product they wanted to buy through the platform.

Facebook is still a sales dynamo — and you can learn to take advantage of all they have to offer in The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass. Right now, the course is available for over 90 percent off its regular price, just $13.99 from TNW Deals.

Instructor Benjamin Wilson has taught more than 200,000 students in his online classrooms — and here, you’ll get expert tutelage in everything you need to turn a business or product into a true Facebook brand.

This course starts at the beginning, helping any entrepreneur set up an attractive and fully optimized Facebook business page. From there, students learn how to create fun, engaging content, find and reach potential customers, grow their Facebook fan count and explore all the proven tips and tricks for harnessing the platform’s full power behind any brand.

From how to communicate via Facebook Messenger to surgically deployed Facebook advertising to understanding analytics to getting Facebook groups to start trumpeting your cause, this training can refine a brand’s story and bring new customers under your banner to grow and increase profits on your business.

If you don’t already know the top 7 steps for selling through Facebook, you will after this training.

Normally priced at $199, you can get all this Facebook Masterclass knowledge for less than the price of a Facebook t-shirt, just $13.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: IBM's new open-source tool helps developers make their apps more accessible