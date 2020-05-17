FlexJobs takes some of the work out of finding quality remote jobs

TLDR: FlexJobs has the freelancer’s back, vetting and cataloging over 30,000 freelance and other remote job opportunities from only the most reputable employers.

Making a living in the gig economy was tough enough before COVID-19. Now…well, let’s just say all those freelancers and side-hustlers have a lot of new competition for those remote work-from-home gigs.

In many cases, scoring a quality remote assignment from a reputable company isn’t even about your qualifications or the quality of your work. No, it’s often just about knowing where to find those premium jobs.

Many job sites and other work-for-hire forums are chock full of scam or deceptive posts. Many want deposits before giving you work. Others are just thinly veiled outside sales positions, which aren’t necessarily terrible opportunities, but often it isn’t the freelance job you’d hoped when you read the job description.

FlexJobs can help you rise above the wreckage of those thin job boards, hooking you up with top-flight freelance jobs from respected companies seeking real talent. Right now, a 1-year subscription to all of FlexJobs services are half off their regular price, just $24.95 from TNW Deals.

For almost 15 years, FlexJobs has been beating the streets for freelancers, scoping out the best freelance and remote job options to offer their users the absolute cream of the work from home crop.

With their relationships to over 40,000 organizations, FlexJobs has access to over 30,000 remote, freelance, part-time and other flexible schedule jobs in dozens of different industries.

Each and every FlexJobs listing has been personally vetted by a trained researcher who has fully investigated the job and the company. FlexJobs rewrites each job summary and offers important information about the company so you can apply with full confidence that the job and the employer are completely legit.

Meanwhile, FlexJobs offers more than job listings, featuring job search checklists, award-winning career content, 1-on-1 career coaching, resumé reviews, expert skills tests, video introductions and more.

A $49.95 value, you can score a one-year subscription to everything FlexJobs can offer at half off the regular price, only $24.95 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

